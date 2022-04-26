The juvenile charged in connection with the murders late Sunday of a woman and her grandson at their Old Snapps Ferry Road property will be tried as an adult, District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said Wednesday.
“The state has filed to try the minor as an adult,” Armstrong said.
The juvenile, through his attorney, waived the timing of the detention hearing. The Juvenile Court hearing will be held in May, with a transfer hearing to be held at a later date, Armstrong said. The minor is held in a juvenile detention facility.
The victims were identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as 59-year-old Sherry Cole and 7-year-old Jessie Allen.
The deadly encounter is categorized in a report by one of the sheriffs deputies first to arrive at the property at 7140 Old Snapps Ferry Road as domestic violence-related.
A call was made at 11:45 p.m. Sunday to Greene County 911 Dispatch. Two deputies arrived at 12:05 a.m. Monday.
The minor suspect was sitting in a truck with another male. Two other males were sitting in a second vehicle on the property.
The minor later charged with offenses related to the homicides was placed in a patrol car.
Deputies went to the back of the house. They “witnessed two deceased bodies” later identified as Cole and her 7-year-old grandchild.
Deputies cleared the house “and the crime scene was secured and taped off,” the report said.
A description of what deputies found is included in the report narrative.
“To the right of the house beside a parked Ford Bronco, there was puddles of blood witnessed, and assorted tools, some of which were covered in blood,” the report said.
The sheriff’s department Criminal Investigation Division was contacted, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Detectives and TBI agents responded to the location.
The report identifies the weapon used to commit the crimes as a “blunt object.”
Armstrong earlier described how the case against the juvenile charged in connection with the homicides will go forward.
“The minor has a detention hearing that must occur first and then the state can file to transfer the case to Criminal Court to try the minor as an adult. That will result in a further hearing in Juvenile Court for that determination to be made,” he said.
Jessie Allen was a student at Fall Branch Elementary School. The age of the juvenile suspect has not been released.
The property where the crime occurred is about halfway between Old Ducktown Road and Chariot Trail on Old Snapps Ferry Road in the Ducktown community.
The TBI continues working with sheriff’s department detectives in an ongoing investigation.