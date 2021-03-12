A Greene County 911 dispatcher and training officer was recently honored with a resolution from the Tennessee legislature recognizing her as a hometown hero.
Kelley Dabbs, who is one of the eight original employees of the Greene County 911 Communications System, was recognized with Senate Joint Resolution No. 91, which was passed unanimously in both the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives on Feb. 25 and was signed by Gov. Bill Lee on March 3.
The resolution was sponsored by the state legislators who represent Greene County, Sen. Steve Southerland in the Senate and Rep. Jeremy Faison and Rep. David Hawk in the House.
Dabbs has worked for 28 years at 911, beginning as dispatcher and working her way into her current position as training officer, said 911 Director Jerry Bird.
“She is a very dedicated and conscientious employee, passionate about her training duties,” Bird said.
The resolution notes that the General Assembly should salute citizens such as Dabbs who “through their extraordinary efforts, have distinguished themselves as community leaders of whom we can all be proud.”
In addition to dispatching calls for 15 fire departments, all local law enforcement, medical and rescue units and the local emergency management office, Dabbs also serves as a certified training instructor, an emergency medical dispatch instructor and a 911 officer instructor.
She is also involved with employee human resources, scheduling, information technology, 911 reports and call accounts and equipment training and protocols, the resolution notes.
Giving back to the community is also important for Dabbs, who assists the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad with fundraising events and has helped disaster victims, including aiding them in completing paperwork.
In all these efforts, “Kelley Dabbs epitomizes the spirit and commitment that are characteristic of a true Tennesseean, and she is most worthy of our approbation,” the resolution concludes.