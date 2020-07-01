Service is a lifelong calling for Stanley “Dale” Dodds II.
Dodds, 58, retired Tuesday as a dispatcher with Greene County-Greeneville 911, but retirement only opens new doors to pass on knowledge to a younger generation.
Dodds spoke last week about his years of public service. His calm, reassuring demeanor was shaped during decades in law enforcement and as a 911 dispatcher.
“I’m still fairly busy, and I’m just retiring from here,” Dodds said. “I’ve done public service work and I have covered all aspects of it.”
Dodds’ accomplishments as a first responder are many.
The 1980 Greeneville High School graduate attended East Tennessee State University and Walters State Community College, and he received a degree in criminal justice from Bethel University.
He was a member between 1980 and 1990 of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, in the process forming and overseeing the Mosheim Medical First Responder Unit. Dodds received Emergency Medical Technician certification in 1987, and also worked part time between 1988 and 1995 with Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREER
Dodds was a Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputy from 1983 until 2009, and chief of the Baileyton Police Department between 2009 and 2015.
He was hired as a sheriff’s deputy by then-Sheriff Gale E. Colyer.
Dodds recalls working three-man shifts responsible for covering the whole county, and occasions where he was the only deputy on road patrol.
“There were not as many calls back then as there are now, but they were all serious calls,” he said. “We got busy a lot of nights (and) I worked the county all by myself sometimes.”
Dodds enjoyed his years in law enforcement. Skills acquired along the way include accident reconstruction, both for commercial and private vehicles.
“I liked everything about it. I liked answering the calls and dealing with people,” he said. “Every call is a little bit different.”
Dodds advanced up the ranks to lieutenant at the sheriff’s department before becoming Baileyton police chief. He enjoyed working under longtime Sheriff Steve Burns.
“He was a great sheriff,” Dodds said of Burns, currently chief of the recently formed Mosheim Police Department.
Dodds’ close relationship with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was beneficial as police chief in the much smaller Baileyton Police Department.
As a police officer and rescue squad member, Dodds responded to countless serious wrecks and other accidents over the years, many involving fatalities. Calls involving young people were particularly bothersome, but Dodds said he tried not to bring his work home with him.
“With stress, I think you have to take yourself out of the picture,” he said. “I just did what I could do to help and went home. I always had that attitude.”
As a 911 dispatcher, Dodds takes calls for everything from cats struck in trees to children who do not want to go to school.
“Now, people call for everything, so we go and help them. That’s what we do,” he said.
911, RESCUE SQUAD SERVICE
Dodds grew up primarily in New Mexico, and most of his relatives remain there and in West Texas. Dodds’ father was a chemical and electrical engineer and the family moved frequently to other states with new job assignments. He found a true home at age 14 when the family moved to Greeneville.
“We moved around a lot,” Dodds recalled. “This is the first place I had girlfriends and friends. Greeneville was the first place I had a life.”
When Dodds’ father’s work took him to Florida, the son remained in Greene County. He joined the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department in 1980, “and I kind of rolled on from there,” he said.
“I wanted to go into law enforcement and that’s when (Colyer) offered me a job,” he said. Colyer passed away in 2007.
Dodds joined the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad in 1986 and remains active today. A Lifetime member and past captain of the rescue squad, he was elected in 2017 president of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads by the state membership, and remains active as a governing board member.
Dodds became a part-time Greene County 911 dispatcher in 1997, going full time five years ago after retiring from law enforcement.
Other interests include being an amateur radio operator.
Throughout his varied career as a first responder, Dodds received multiple certifications from the State of Tennessee and state Law Enforcement Academy.
Dodds said retirement will enable him to spend more time teaching, another passion. Since 2014, he has served as a Rescue College instructor in advanced rescue techniques with the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads. Dodds said he will continue that work, which takes him across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, teaching advanced rescue classes for fire departments and rescue squads, along with “organizational things.”
He also has taught a handgun carry permit class in Greene County for the last five years.
Dodds intends to keep busy, but not at the same pace of earlier years.
“I was young. I thought I could work 24 hours a day,” he said with a smile. “Just listening to the scanner and pager, that was a way of life.”
Dodds observed that the volunteer spirit prevalent when he was a young man is not as much in evidence now, as the pace of life and technology accelerates.
“I don’t see that enthusiasm anymore. Volunteerism is down considerably,” Dodds said. “A lot of people don’t have time when they are off (from work).”
Others “want instant gratification,” Dodds said.
“Forty years ago, they just wanted to help,” he said. “There is no easy answer.”
HELPING OTHERS
Those who know Dodds appreciate his dedication. Jerry Bird, Greene County 911 director, said that when Dodds began work there in 1997, dispatchers still used paper call logs, located addresses using map books, recorded information on VHS tapes and communicated using “a little green (computer) screen.”
“He’s been through it all,” Bird said.
Dodds helped with many system upgrades over the years, and with familiarizing police officers assigned to duty at 911 Dispatch with the central dispatch system currently being implemented in Greene County.
“Over the past 22 years, Dale and I have grown to be friends as well as co-workers. He has put in a lot of time and effort during his time at 911,” Bird said. “It all starts with dispatchers. They’re the ones who make 911 and all employees look good. He will be missed.”
Dodds and his wife Tracey have no plans to relocate. He has five children and seven grandchildren.
Dodds’ continued commitment to the community speaks to his overall mindset about life. His 40 years as a first responder went by like “a big blur.”
“I like helping other people in everything I’ve done,” he said. “Helping the community is when I was most satisfied. I don’t have a rocking chair.”