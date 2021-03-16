Damage from a fire Sunday afternoon in Camp Creek that burned down an outbuilding and destroyed its contents totals about $35,000, according to a sheriff’s department report.
The Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by members of the Sunnyside and Tusculum volunteer fire departments. The fire at 485 S. Water Fork Road was reported about 5:20 p.m. Sunday by property owner Michael F. Fillers.
Fillers told deputies he was burning leaves when the wind picked up, causing flames to spread. An attempt to douse the fire with a garden hose was unsuccessful.
No injuries were reported.
A Kubota riding lawn mower inside the corrugated metal building was destroyed, along with tools and other possessions.
Vinyl siding on a house about 100 feet away from the outbuilding sustained some heat damage, Camp Creek fire Chief Jeff Wilburn said.
Firefighters quickly got the fire under control. They remained at the scene for about two hours, Wilburn said.