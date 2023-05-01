Family members await developments as police continue an investigation into the death of 16-year-old Danielle Owens.
Owens’ body was found Feb. 7 in a field off the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road.
Authorities have released few details. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Greeneville Police Department.
Owens was reported missing in December 2022 by her family. No arrests have been made in the case, police Capt. Tim Davis said Thursday.
Autopsy results indicating a cause of death have not been released.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” Davis said. “Because the investigation is still ongoing, we cannot make any statements about the direction of the investigation or autopsy findings.”
Owens body was found in a cornfield off Doughtys Chapel Road.
“All unattended deaths are investigated as homicides until proven not to be,” Davis said.
Kim Caraway, Owens’ aunt, is among those waiting for further word about the investigation.
“They have told us nothing except it’s still an ongoing investigation and the case is still open. They are looking at everything they get and they can’t discuss the case,” Caraway said Monday.
The family continues efforts to raise public awareness about the case to generate leads. Two billboards containing Danielle Owens’ photo with the message “Speak Up! Justice for Danielle Owens” will up by mid-May. One billboard will be in the 500 block of North Main Street and a second will be along the U.S. 11E Bypass inbound toward Greeneville from Mosheim, Caraway said.
Two other billboards that include a photo of Owens and Caitlin Crum, whose body was found in November 2021 in an abandoned house on West Barton Ridge Road, also remain up on Tusculum Boulevard and the U.S. 11E Bypass.
Crum, a mother of two young daughters, was 20. Charges were recently filed against a man in connection with her death. Preston R. Moore, 31, is charged with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and failure to report discovery of a dead body.
That investigation also continues.
Owens had been in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services before she went missing.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called on the afternoon of Feb. 7 about a body found in a field.
Deputies found Owens’ body and notified the Greeneville Police Department to take over the investigation “due to certain circumstances relating to another investigation,” a Greeneville police news release stated. The TBI also responded.
Owens was last seen by her mother, Kassandra Messer, on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Greeneville Landing Apartments on Light Street. The last person known to have spoken with Owens was grandfather Richard Hinkle, on Dec. 11. Authorities, relatives and friends began searching for Owens after she was reported missing.
Messer said at a prayer vigil conducted for Owens in January that the teenager grabbed her apartment keys on Dec. 3 and left. Messer said she believed Owens would return. It was the last time she saw her daughter alive.
Caraway said Monday the family wants justice for Owens, but “at the same time, I understand it takes time to build a case and get it right.”
Owens was an “intelligent young lady,” who received her high school equivalency diploma at the age of 16, and had enrolled in classes at Walter State Community College, Caraway recently said.
“She was kind, compassionate and full of love,” Caraway said. “She loved animals too, especially her cats. She was taken from us way too soon. She may be gone but will never be forgotten.”
The Owens case has been the subject of different theories and claims posted on social media.
“If the public has any pertinent information about her death, we always welcome that, but this does not include unfounded speculation circulating on social media,” Davis said.
Anyone with information can contact the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.