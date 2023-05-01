Danielle Owens Billboard

Two billboards containing this photo of Danielle Owens will be put up in mid-May in Greeneville to encourage the public to provide information to aid a police investigation. The body of the 16-year-old from Greeneville was found Feb. 7 in a cornfield on Doughtys Chapel Road. Owens was reported missing in December 2022.

 Image Special To The Sun/Kim Caraway


Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you