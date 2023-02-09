A relative remembered Danielle Owens on Wednesday as an intelligent and compassionate young woman with “a huge heart.”
Greeneville police on Wednesday formally identified a body found early Tuesday in a cornfield off Doughtys Chapel Road as the 16-year-old Owens.
Owens, of Greeneville, was reported missing in December 2022 by her family.
An autopsy performed Tuesday at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center confirmed the female found in the field in the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road is Owens, according to a Greeneville Police Department news release.
“The investigation of Ms. Owens is still ongoing at this time,” the Wednesday news release states.
Detective Capt. Steve Spano said Wednesday that police await autopsy results to determine the cause of death.
He said police are looking into “several things” as part of the investigation to determine “what avenue we will pursue.”
Relatives of Owens were told Tuesday by police detectives that the body was that of the missing teenager.
“Danielle was a great kid with a huge heart. She did not deserve this. We are praying justice is served for Danielle,” Kim Caraway, an aunt of Owens, said Wednesday.
Caraway said Owens was an “intelligent young lady,” who received her high school equivalency diploma at the age of 16, and had enrolled to start classes at Walter State Community College. Those who loved Owens will miss her “tremendously,” Caraway said.
“She was kind, compassionate and full of love,” Caraway said. “She loved animals too, especially her cats. She was taken from us way too soon. She may be gone but will never be forgotten.”
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday to the location after being notified that a body had been found in a field, according to an earlier police news release.
Deputies found the body lying in the middle of the cornfield along Doughtys Chapel Road, off Lonesome Pine Trail.
The Sheriff’s Department notified the Greeneville Police Department to take over the investigation “due to certain circumstances relating to another investigation,” the earlier news release stated. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also responded.
Authorities and relatives had been searching for Owens, last seen by her mother, Kassandra Messer, on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Greeneville Landing Apartments on Light Street. The last person known to have spoken with Owens was grandfather Richard Hinkle, on Dec. 11.
Caraway said Tuesday she and other relatives were told by Greeneville police detectives that the person found early Tuesday was Danielle. Hinkle also confirmed he was told by police the person found was the missing teenager.
“I’m glad we’ve got answers,” Caraway said.
No details have been released about the circumstances of Owens’ death. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting Greeneville police with the investigation.
Messer said at a Jan. 28 prayer vigil conducted for Owens that the girl grabbed her apartment keys on Dec. 3, and she believed Owens would return, but had not seen her since.
Another relative said that multiple searches were conducted in the Lonesome Pine Trail area that included local and state agencies that utilized drones and dogs. The searches also included volunteers.
Danielle Owens had been in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for the past year.
Arrangements for Owens are incomplete.