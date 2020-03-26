Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Jeremy Faison, state representative for the 11th District, have filed petitions to seek reelection.
Daniels, 214 N. Main St., filed his petition on Wednesday to run in the Greeneville municipal election on Aug. 6, according to the Greene County Election Commission.
Seeking his sixth term as mayor, Daniels has served in the office since 2010. The mayor’s seat on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is an at-large position, meaning that all registered voters in the town’s corporate limits can vote for the office.
Prior to his election as mayor, Daniels served for 20 years as an alderman representing the 2nd Ward. He has also served as chairman of the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission and of the Greeneville Light & Power System board of directors.
Thus far, four people have filed petitions to run in the Greeneville election — Crystal Hirschy and Cindy Luttrell to represent the 2nd Ward on the town’s Board of Education and Tim Teague to run for 2nd Ward alderman as well as Daniels.
Faison, 2566 Sorrel Road, Cosby, filed a certified duplicate petition on Monday to run in the Republican state primary in August, according to the Election Commission. Faison is required to file his petition in the county of his residence with a duplicate provided to other counties that are in his district.
The 11th District includes sections of western and southern Greene County as well as Cocke and part of Jefferson counties.
Faison is seeking his sixth term in the state legislature.
The deadline for qualifying for the Aug. 6 election is noon on April 2 for candidates running for the Greene County Board of Education from the 2nd and 7th School Board Districts as well as candidates for the Baileyton, Greeneville and Mosheim municipal elections.
April 2 at noon is also the deadline for candidates in the state and federal primaries in August as well as for independent candidates seeking to run for state or federal offices in the November election that will appear on the August primary ballot.