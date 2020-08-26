The 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office has received a $169,500 grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that will be used to hire a DUI prosecutor and DUI coordinator.
Other Greene County law enforcement agencies receiving federal grant funds include the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, Baileyton Police Department and the Tusculum Police Department.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office this week announced $22.6 million in federal grant funds will be distributed statewide in the NHTSA 2020-2021 federal fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department received two grants. A $50,000 grant is for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement, and a $20,000 grant is designated for “police traffic services (multiple violations).”
The Greeneville Police Department received a $5,000 grant for “high visibility enforcement.”
Also receiving $5,000 grants for high visibility enforcement were the Baileyton Police Department and the Tusculum Police Department.
Driving under the influence arrests in Greene County by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Greeneville Police Department were up in 2019 over 2018, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s annual crime report.
Sheriff’s department arrests for DUI in 2019 total 93, compared to 86 in 2018.
There were 77 DUI arrests made by Greeneville police officers in 2019, compared to 54 in 2018.
Those cases, and DUI arrests in Greene County made by other law enforcement agencies, will be prosecuted by the office of District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong.
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblin, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
“The grant will allow us to hire a DUI prosecutor and a DUI coordinator for the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office,” Armstrong said.
The positions will be based in the Greeneville office and will be responsible for providing training programs for law enforcement throughout the 3rd Judicial District.
The DUI prosecutor and coordinator “will help in prosecuting alcohol and drug-related driving offenses, including vehicular assault and homicide cases, primarily in Greene and Hamblen counties,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said he had been pursuing the federal grant since taking office in 2014.
“I am extremely pleased that it has finally come to fruition,” he said.
More than 380 federal grants have been awarded to law enforcement agencies and highway safety partners across Tennessee.
About $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.
“Every year, traffic safety advocates, nonprofit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices, and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” agency Director Buddy Lewis said in a news release.
Lewis said applicants who meet required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds “to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.”