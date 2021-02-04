The spillway gate on the Nolichucky Dam will be opened next week to temporarily draw down the Davy Crockett Reservoir several feet for an inspection.
A Tennessee Valley Authority dam safety team will be conducting a downstream face inspection of the dam on the Nolichucky River, which requires the reservoir to be drawn down several feet temporarily, according to Travis Brickey, a spokesman for the power supplier.
Currently, the spillway gate is scheduled to be opened on Wednesday with inspections performed Thursday by the team, Brickey said. However, the schedule could change depending on the weather.
The inspection is one of the annual assessments of the dam each year.
Nolichucky Dam is a decommissioned hydroelectric power producer. The dam, which is 94 feet high and 482 feet long, was constructed in 1913 by the Tennessee Eastern Electric Company to provide power to sections of Greene, Washington and Unicoi counties.
TVA acquired the dam in 1945, and its electrical production stopped in 1972 due to the siltation within the Davy Crockett Reservoir, which stretches six miles upstream from the dam. The reservoir was then converted into a wildlife management area.