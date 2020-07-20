Stan Bailey, an organizer of two gatherings held outside the courthouse to pray for the nation, holds a document written by Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, presented to Bailey by Morrison, proclaiming Saturday a local day of prayer. Both the assembly on June 20 and Saturday drew sizable crowds of 100 or more people. Morrison, standing behind and to the left of Bailey, also proclaimed the week of July 20 through 26 a new appreciation week for law enforcement and first responders as the appreciation week observed nationally in May was missed.