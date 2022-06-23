Tennessee lawmakers took steps this past legislative session to address challenges confronting the state Department of Child Services relating to short-term child placement, and DCS staffing.
State Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, is part of the discussion as vice-chair of the House of Representatives Public Health Committee.
Meanwhile, the DCS is also trying to improve situations that involve children in short-term foster care.
Hawk said that this past spring, the Tennessee General Assembly worked on at least two initiatives that try to improve DCS operations.
He said there has been a decrease in families participating in the traditional foster care program, so a funding mechanism was included in the 2022-23 state budget to work with “kinship” placements of children being removed from their biological parents.
The state budget year begins on July 1.
“These ‘kinship’ foster care placements will be made with biological family members, usually grandparents, aunts or uncles of the children, and supplemented by a statewide investment of $33.8 million in child care vouchers for family members who take in biological children,” Hawk said.
Hawk said the state has been making similar “kinship” placements for children coming into DCS care for years, “but has not always funded these placements as much as they should be funded.”
“This financial shortcoming has prevented many family members from taking in children that they might normally provide care for. In many instances, biological family are approached by DCS to assume custody of children, but are given little to no financial assistance in areas such as daycare (or) child care,” Hawk said.
“Hopefully, this program, which has been given the title of ‘Tennessee Fosters Hope Program’ by Gov. (Bill) Lee’s Administration, will improve this area of foster parenting,” he added.
Hawk said a second area lawmakers addressed “is a financial investment in Department of Children Services case manager salaries, and a hopeful reduction in each case manager’s caseload numbers.”
Hawk said there will be a $9.7 million investment in increased wages, “and hopefully incentivize more folks to go into the profession of helping children through DCS.”
The DCS has a total of 2,772 budgeted case manager positions, with 600 vacancies as of May 31, agency spokeswoman Sandra Brandon said.
Being unable to provide placement for children is a “huge problem,” Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. recently said.
A recent example is six girls who had to spend a night on air mattresses at the Greeneville DCS office because the Greene County Isaiah 117 House and the others in the region were full.
DCS had to pay employees overtime to care for the children. The situation locally has improved, but Isaiah 117 houses are routinely full to capacity, limiting options for children needing short-term foster care.
As of mid-June, Tennessee had 5,093 foster homes.
“We always need more,” Brandon said.
Hawk said he agrees with Bailey’s ongoing concerns “that Greene County and Tennessee has far too many children spending too many nights in both our region’s Isaiah Houses and in DCS offices.”
“In speaking with Judge Bailey, then referring his concerns to my contacts at Tennessee DCS, I have to be optimistic that we will make improvements to our children services system soon,” Hawk said.
Hawk considers the issue a priority.
“I will continue to work to increase the number of foster care parents who are opening their homes to these children, and would encourage families who have this type of service in their hearts to reach out to myself and others in this line of work,” Hawk said. “I will ensure that they get connected to the right folks in order to bring them into the foster care arena.”
The DCS, for its part, is also taking steps to improve the situation.
Steps cited by Brandon include partnerships “established with external stakeholders to provide transitional homes for youth awaiting placement,” along with providing additional funding for foster parents and private providers.
“We recognize the challenges we face are similar to those currently faced by child welfare agencies across the nation. We have reached out to our counterparts in other states to see how they are addressing similar issues,” Brandon said.
DCS contacted state lawmakers like Hawk for help.
“We have spoken to state legislators about our placement concerns and how they are impacting children. We want to thank our caseworkers for the sacrifices they make on a daily basis,” Brandon said. “Their willingness to stay with children overnight, taking time away from their own children and families, shows their dedication to Tennessee youth.”