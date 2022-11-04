A Tennessee Department of Children’s Services employee and another adult were charged last week with two counts each of aggravated child abuse and neglect, and contributing to the dependency of a child.
Charges against 32-year-old Alicia J. Hopkins, of 310 Sunnyside Road, were filed Oct. 27 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Also charged was 28-year-old Christopher B. Hopkins, of the Sunnyside Road address.
The alleged victims, 3 and 4 years old, are identified as Alicia Hopkins’ children.
Hopkins was hired in September as a DCS case manager. She “is still going through the training process to be a certified caseworker,” John Waddell, DCS senior associate counsel in the state agency’s Office of General Counsel in Nashville, wrote in an email response to questions.
“She is not handling cases at this time. We cannot confirm or deny if she is being (internally) investigated in order to not identify any children receiving services from the department,” Waddell wrote Friday.
Deputies were first called on the afternoon of Oct. 20 to the Greene County elementary school where the children attend the Pre-K program. They were alerted by teachers and school administrators about unsanitary conditions of clothing worn by the children.
A teacher noticed a strong “ammonia smell” in one of the Pre-K classrooms and was told by a teaching aide that the odor was coming from the two children, who were wearing soiled diapers.
The diapers were “overly saturated with urine” and the children were wearing the same pull-ups placed on them during school hours the previous day by the teacher’s aide, a deputy’s report said.
The children’s skin in areas covered by the diapers was irritated, causing them pain, the report said. What appeared to be fly larvae was on the skin of one of the children.
The children were cleaned and given a change of clothing. Markings were placed on the children to verify if the diapers were changed after they went home.
On Oct. 27, a supplement was filed to the deputy’s earlier report referencing “family offenses, nonviolent.”
The investigation “determined that the mother is a current employee of DCS.”
A DCS caseworker assigned to investigate at the mobile home where the children live reported conditions “were not good and they have to have (adults) work on the sanitary conditions.”
The children’s diapers were checked after they returned to school following Oct. 20. They had urine in them “and brown spots that were determined to be roach eggs” in diapers just taken off the children, the report said.
Christopher Hopkins and Alicia Hopkins had first court appearance dates on Oct. 28. Preliminary hearings for both are scheduled for Wednesday in Greene County General Sessions Court.
Alicia and Christopher Hopkins could not be reached for comment Friday. Alicia Hopkin’s lawyer, Jessica McAfee, did not immediately respond to questions about the case. Christopher Hopkins is represented by a public defender.
Questions to a local DCS supervisor were referred to Waddell.
Alicia and Christopher Hopkins are free on bond. Bond for Alicia Hopkins was set at $20,000. Bond for Christopher Hopkins was set at $30,000.