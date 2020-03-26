Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a phone scam that cost the victim $34,600.
A Twin Barns Road resident reported on Tuesday that she was contacted by a man who identified himself as being from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
She was told he “needed her to send money to protect her identity,” Lt. Earl Mysinger said in a report.
“Through the course of several days and several different transactions, victim sent over $34,000,” the report said.
The victim first withdrew $23,000 from her credit union account and sent it in cash through FedEx.
Two days later, she sent additional cash through FedEx in the amount of $1,500.
The victim was then instructed to send the packages to a person at an address in Little Elm, Texas, the report said. The town is near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The victim also sent several gift cards and later obtained a $10,000 loan and also sent that money to the same address, the report added.
The fraud occurred on March 10 and 11 but was not reported until Tuesday, the report said.
DEA URGES CAUTION
A DEA news release warns the public to be cautious of telephone calls “from criminals posing as DEA employees threatening arrest and prosecution for supposed violations of federal drug laws or involvement in drug-trafficking activities.”
The news release said the DEA continues to receive reports of calls threatening legal action if an exorbitant fine is not paid immediately over the phone.
“The callers identify themselves as DEA personnel and instruct their victims to pay the ‘fine’ via wire transfer to avoid arrest, prosecution and imprisonment,” the release said.
The DEA news release said the reported scam tactics “are continually changing,” but share many of the following characteristics:
- Callers use fake names and badge numbers or names of well-known DEA senior officials.
- The tone of calls is urgent and aggressive; callers refuse to speak or leave a message with anyone other than the person for whom they are calling.
- Callers threaten arrest, prosecution, and imprisonment.
- Callers demand thousands of dollars via wire transfer or in the form of untraceable gift cards.
- Callers falsify the number on caller ID to appear as a legitimate DEA phone number.
- Callers often ask for personal information, such as social security number or date of birth.
- When calling a medical practitioner, callers often reference National Provider Identifier numbers and/or state license numbers and threaten revocation of their DEA numbers.
DEA employees do not contact practitioners or members of the public by telephone to demand money or any other form of payment, the news release said.
“The DEA will never request any personal or sensitive information over the phone. Notification of a legitimate DEA investigation or legal action is made via official letter or in person,” the news release said.
Impersonating a federal agent is a violation of federal law.
Anyone receiving a telephone call from a person purporting to be a DEA employee seeking money should refuse the demand and report the threat using DEA’s online form or by calling 877-792-2873.
“Reporting scam calls will greatly assist DEA in investigating and stopping this criminal activity,” the news release said.