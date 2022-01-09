Main Street: Greeneville Inc. is reminding local businesses that Jan. 27 is the deadline to apply for its Downtown Improvement Grant Program.
Eligible businesses must submit their completed applications by 2 p.m. on that date.
Funding for the program is provided through a $150,000 state grant.
In October, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that Main Street: Greeneville was one of 14 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities to receive a grant through the program established using $1.85 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds.
Grants were awarded to organizations that illustrated the need for improvements and the ability to execute an effective design plan for building facades, wayfinding signage, courtyards, gateways and streetscapes, the state said in a news release at the time.
“With the assistance of the Downtown Improvement Grants, each grantee is taking the initiative to encourage job and business growth in their downtown commercial core areas,” Rolfe said in an October news release. “We applaud the efforts of these communities and look forward to seeing how these projects will positively impact these areas of the state.”
The objective of the Main Street: Greeneville Downtown Improvement Grant Program is to provide incentives to improve the facades of commercial buildings within the Main Street Overlay District in downtown Greeneville, according to the agency’s news release.
The grant requires a minimum 25% in matching funds from the awardees.
“Strategic investments to the Main Street District, the heart of downtown and the community, will encourage additional economic development and vitality of the area,” Main Street: Greeneville’s news release reads. “Improved aesthetics also increase property values, enhance the marketability of space within the buildings, and draw businesses, residents and tourists to the area for years to come.”
Certain commercial and mixed-use properties located in the Main Street Overlay District are eligible for the façade improvements — exterior improvements to for-profit or nonprofit commercial businesses including signage, painting, awnings, lighting, windows, doors, entryways and other approved activities. At least 50% of the proposed project must be façade improvements. Buildings not eligible for the grant program include any municipally owned property and any non-conforming uses.
Main Street: Greeneville Downtown Improvement Grant Program Application along with a program overview and guidelines may be downloaded at http://mainstreetgreeneville.org/news/1194/downtown-improvement-grant-applications-now-available or picked up at the office located at 310 S. Main St.
Applicants must submit one original and three copies of all documents in a sealed envelope to: Main Street: Greeneville, 310 S. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
The Main Street Greeneville Downtown Improvement Grant Program is administered by Main Street: Greeneville Inc. with the assistance of the First Tennessee Development District and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.