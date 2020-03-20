March is the last month to pay 2018 delinquent county property taxes before they are turned over to the court system for collection.
Taxes can be paid at the Greene County Trustee’s Office at the Greene County Courthouse Annex until the end of this month.
Any taxes not paid by March 31 will be turned over to the Greene County Clerk & Master’s Office on April 1, according to an announcement from the Trustee’s Office. The unpaid taxes then become part of a lawsuit filed in Chancery Court on behalf of the county for collection, and additional fees will be incurred.
Property tax payments made by mail must be received by the trustee’s office by March 31.
As of Thursday, the Trustee’s Office is not aware of any provisions made in response to the coronavirus that would allow for the modification of payment deadlines, tax relief application deadlines, etc., the announcement stated. Therefore, all normal deadlines pertaining to the trustee’s office are currently in effect.