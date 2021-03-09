A deadline has been set for items going into local “care packages” for crew members of the USS Greeneville submarine, as noted in this past Saturday’s Greeneville Sun.
Dale Long, president of USS Greeneville, Inc., said Tuesday that items donated for those gift packages must be in hand by March 24 to allow the packages to be assembled and sent to Groton, Conn., where the boat currently is undergoing refueling and maintenance. The gifts for the crew will reach their recipients in advance of the anniversary celebration/reunion to be held here in Greeneville in early July.
This will allow all the submarine’s crew members to receive the gifts, not just those who come to the reunion here.
The goal is to create 160 gift packs featuring items connected to the Greeneville and Greene County community. These can include such things as gift cards, cups, pens, caps, novelty items, locally themed garments, toys for the children of crew members, tokens ... anything gift-pack appropriate that can be provided in a quantity of 160 to ensure all crewmen are included.
Anyone wishing to contribute items for the gift packs must call Long at 423-329-0400 as soon as possible to learn guidelines to assure that all donated items are in hand by March 24.