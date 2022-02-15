Greene County residents have until Thursday to file their petitions for their names to appear on the ballot during the May 3 County Primary Election.
The first day petitions could be issued for the May 3 County Primary was Dec. 20, 2021. The qualifying deadline for all candidates, including independent candidates, for offices which will appear on the May Primary ballot is Thursday at noon. This includes independent candidates for school board in which only a Republican primary was called.
The following candidates have filed their petitions since Wednesday:
- Jason Cobble, county commissioner – 3rd Commissioner District, Republican
- Amanda R. Beamer, county commissioner – 4th Commissioner District, Republican
- Jeffery Bible, county commissioner – 6th Commissioner District, Republican
- Lisa Bowman Anderson, county commissioner – 7th Commissioner District, Republican
- Robert Pleasant, county commissioner – 7th Commissioner District, Republican
- Travis Dearstone, constable – 1st Constable District, Republican
- Kenneth W. Bitner, constable – 3rd Constable District, Republican
- Matthew Brobeck, constable – 6th Constable District, Republican
- Dana Gosnell Wilds, county commissioner – 5th Commissioner District, independent (As an independent candidate, Wilds will not appear on the May 3 Primary ballot, but on the Aug. 4 County General Election ballot)
- Thomas A. Annett, school board member – At Large Town of Greeneville, independent (As an independent candidate, Annett will not appear on the May 3 Primary ballot, but on the Aug. 4 Town of Greeneville Municipal Election ballot.)
The following is a complete list of all the candidates who had filed petitions at the Election Commission as of Monday, as well as what office they are running for and their party affiliation for the May 3 Primary. Candidates may continue to file for offices until the Feb. 17 deadline. The list below is organized by the specific office that candidates are running for so far:
County Mayor
- Kevin C. Morrison, Republican
County Trustee
- Nathan R. Holt, Republican
Register Of Deeds
- Joy Rader, Republican
- Tamara Hartman Wilcox, Republican
- Karen Collins Ottinger, Republican
- Matthew M. Carpenter, Republican
Sheriff
- Wesley Holt, Republican
- Andy Barham, Republican
Road Superintendent
- Kevin B. Swatsell, Republican
County Clerk
- Lori Bryant, county clerk, Republican
Circuit Court Clerk
- Chris Shepard, Republican
- Whitney Shelton Collins, Republican
General Sessions Judge
- Kenneth N. Bailey, Jr., Republican
3rd Judicial District, District Attorney General
- Dan E. Armstrong, Republican
3rd Judicial District Chancellor
- Douglas T. Jenkins, Republican
3rd Judicial District Public Defender
- Todd Estep, Republican
- DeAnna Snyder, Republican
3rd Judicial District Criminal Court Judge
- John F. Dugger Jr., Republican
Part I – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
- Alex E. Pearson, Republican
Part II – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
- Bradley Mercer, Republican
- Crystal Goan Jessee, Republican
- William E. Phillips II, Republican
Part III – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
- Beth Boniface, Republican
County Commissioner – 1st Commissioner District
- Kathy Crawford, Republican
- Nick Gunter, Republican
County Commissioner – 2nd Commissioner District
- Chase Murray, Republican
- Joshua Arrowood, Republican
- Kaleb D. Powell, Republican
County Commissioner – 3rd Commissioner District
- Robin D. Quillen, Republican
- O.J. Early, Republican
- Jan Kiker, Republican
- Jason Cobble, Republican
County Commissioner – 4th Commissioner District
- Eddie Jennings, Republican
- William “Bill” Dabbs, Republican
- Lyle Parton, Republican
- Adam Musgrove, Republican
- Tim Smithson, Republican
- Amanda R. Beamer, Republican
County Commissioner – 5th Commissioner District
- Gary Shelton, Republican
- Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, Republican
- Pamela B. Carpenter, Republican
- Dana Gosnell, Independent (Banks will run in the Aug. 4 General Election since she will not participate in a primary as an independent candidate)
County Commissioner – 6th Commissioner District
- Larkin Clemmer, Republican
- John Waddle, Democratic
County Commissioner – 7th Commissioner District
- Paul Burkey, Republican
- Teddy Lawing, Republican
- Lisa Anderson, Republican
- Terry “Mike” Musick, Republican
- Robert Pleasant, Republican
Constable – 1st Constable District
- Travis Dearstone, Republican
Constable – 2nd Constable District
- Wayne Wilhoit, Republican
Constable – 3rd Constable District
- Kenneth W. Bitner, Republican
Constable – 4th Constable District
- William D. Parton, Republican
Constable – 5th Constable District
- Freddie R. Sams, Republican
Constable – 6th Constable District
- Matthew Brobeck, Republican
Constable – 7th Constable District
- Timothy Dell Vonglis, Republican
School Board Member – 1st School Board District
- Stacey Franklin, Republican
School Board Member – 3rd School Board District
- Larry Bible, Republican
School Board Member – 4th School Board District
- Minnie F. Blankenship Banks, independent (Banks will run in the Aug. 4 General Election since she will not participate in a primary as an independent candidate)
School Board Member – 5th School Board District
- Gary Compton, Republican
School Board Member – 6th School Board District
- Mark Rothe, Republican
School Board Member – At-Large Town Of Greeneville
- Thomas A. Annett, Independent (Annett will run in the Aug. 4 Town of Greeneville Municipal Election since he will not participate in a primary as an independent candidate)
The deadline for candidates who have qualified to withdraw their name from the ballot is Feb. 24 at noon.
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the May 3 Primary Election is April 4.
The Election Commission is regularly open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Election Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Election Commission Office 311 CCU Blvd. The commission will review and qualify nominating petitions for the May 3 County Primary Election at the meeting.
The commission will also lock and seal absentee and provisional ballot boxes, and appoint election officials for the May 3 primary.