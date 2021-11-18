The Exchange Club of Greeneville along with the Greene County Partnership will be taking registrations for the Greeneville Christmas Parade until noon on Nov. 27. At the request of safety officials, paying entrants will be limited to 100. This is on a first come first-come, first serve basis and several entries have already been received, according to a news release from the Partnership.
This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Through the Decades” and will take place at 2 p.m. on Dec, 5. All participants in the parade must fill out a registration form beforehand. After participants have submitted their registration forms, they will be given a permit that they must have with them on the day of the parade to enter the staging area where floats and other entries will be lined up. This includes everyone who plans to participate.
Registration forms are available at the Greene County Partnership offices, 115 Academy St. For more information, call 423-638-4111 or email chamber@greenecop.com.