Local musical artist Josh Dean, a member of the West Greene Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, is selling T-shirts to support his upcoming trip to perform during the 2022 National FFA Convention & Expo Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis.
He has been selected to perform in the National FFA Talent Competition, according to a press release from the National FFA Organization.
Dean, a 2022 graduate and still active FFA member, is the son of Juanita Dean.
He has performed at many venues in Greene County and around the Southeast as a vocalist and guitar picker.
Shirts are $20 each, and $10 for current members of FFA. Payment can be made with cash or via Venmo, Paypal or CashApp. Shipping is available for an additional $5.
The blue shirt with gold lettering features lyrics about a song he wrote describing the meaning of FFA to him.
The deadline to order the shirts is Friday.
Dean submitted an application along with a recorded audition. Out of the hundreds of auditions submitted, only a few more than 30 acts from throughout the country have been chosen to perform during general sessions, meal functions and receptions.
During the convention and expo, all acts will have the chance to compete in three rounds and be judged on preparation, delivery, engagement, entertainment value and technical ability. The winner will receive $250.