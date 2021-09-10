Debris Committee To Meet Sep 10, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greene County Debris Ordinance Committee is scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Debris Ordinance Committee Greene County Annex Courthouse Institutes Conference Room Committee Recommended for you Trending Now Kesterson Carrying Load In West Greene’s 2-0 Start Delinquent Property Tax Sale Set For November Dr. Bob Thorpe Retires After 40 Years In Veterinary Practice Suzanne Margaret Moore (Died: Aug. 25, 2021) Linda Jane Shepard (Died: Sept. 3, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.