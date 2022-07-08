Debris Ordinance Committee To Meet Wednesday Jul 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Debris Ordinance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Debris Ordinance Committee Greene County Annex Courthouse Conference Room Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Recovery Court Graduates Continue Lifelong 'Journey' July 4th Celebration To Feature Events And Entertainment Of All Kinds Turner Chasing History In 2022, And Not Just For Himself Fourth Of July Celebration A Blast In Greeneville Big Career Change Means More Freedom, 'Still Feels Like A Hobby'