The Greene County Debris Ordinance Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Proposed Legislation Could Bar Local Judicial Candidate From Serving
-
Memorial Planned For Lilllelid Victims, Podcast Looks At Crime
-
Lillelid Family Remembered On 25th Anniversary Of Murders
-
Candidate Sign Theft, Vandalism Investigation Ongoing
-
Bill Clerk: Hawk Did Not File Legislation That Could Keep Judicial Candidate Off Bench
Latest e-Edition