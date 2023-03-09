The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department is responding to calls with new, safer turnout gear thanks to a donation from several companies in coordination with the National Volunteer Fire Council.
The volunteer fire department was entered in the “Globe Gear Giveaway” contest last year by Debusk fire Chief Heath Gregg.
Contest sponsors include MSA Safety, DuPont Personal Protection, and the National Volunteer Fire Council.
The contest is held to provide structural firefighting turnout gear to volunteer fire departments in the U.S., Gregg said.
Debusk was selected as one of 13 volunteer fire departments to receive new sets of turnout gear.
Debusk firefighters received four sets of turnout gear, consisting of a new helmet, coat and pants.
“This gear is what we must wear when doing interior structural fire attack or rescue when fighting structure fires,” Gregg said.
Each set costs between $2,500 and $3,000.
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department serves more than 2,600 residents in a coverage area of about 6.5 square miles, and answers about 135 calls annually.
“With multiple unsuccessful grant attempts and no purchasing capability, the department has been struggling to equip its members with the proper gear,” according to an MSA Safety news release.
Some of the gear in use was of an age that made it non-compliant to National Fire Protection Association standards, the release noted.
Contest sponsors recognized the need in selecting the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department as a recipient.
“Firefighters have to make do with gear that is torn, bulky, and severely damaged. This poses a significant safety risk to the department’s dedicated volunteers,” the news release states.
Gregg said the turnout gear is a welcome addition to the fire department’s inventory.
“These men and women go above and beyond each and every time we are dispatched regardless of what they may run into. They deserve to have the equipment they need to perform their duty,” he said.
Gregg added that turnout gear “is absolutely necessary to help protect the interior firefighters.”
“A structure fire can reach temperatures up to 2000 degrees. The protective gear we wear can protect us from 1000 to 1500 degrees, depending on the material it consists of,” he said.
Some of the fire department’s older gear “does not rate that high,” Gregg said.
“The mask for our (self-contained breathing apparatus) can fail between 550-650 degrees. We were in desperate need, as most of our gear is out of date. We are expected to follow NFPA standards in regards to gear and most equipment,” Gregg said. “With the cost of needed equipment, it is very, very difficult, almost impossible, for most volunteer fire departments to meet that standard.”
According to the NFPA, “structural firefighting ensembles shall be retired no more than 10 years from the date of manufacture.”
Gregg was notified last year by National Volunteer Fire Council that the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department was selected to receive new turnout gear.
“I was extremely thrilled. We, along with most fire departments in Greene County, needed turnout gear. It was a great surprise,” he said. “We are truly thankful for MSA, Globe Turnout Gear and the National Volunteer Fire Council for this gift.”
Going forward, the fire department will try to purchase two sets of gear every two years, as suggested by Ryan Holt, chief of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments and Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department chief.
“I think it’s an excellent idea and this will continuously keep our department supplied with turnout gear through the years to ease the financial burden and keep our personnel protected so they can do their job,” Gregg said. “We have a great family and we have firefighters ready to perform in any situation.”