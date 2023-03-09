Debusk Firefighters With New Turnout Gear

The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department recently received the donation of four new sets of turnout gear in the “Globe Gear Giveaway” contest sponsored by several companies and the National Volunteer Fire Council. From left are firefighter Bryce Hendrickson, Assistant Chief Josh Fillers, Chief Heath Gregg and firefighter Korri Hendrickson.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Debusk Volunteer Fire Department


