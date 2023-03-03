Debusk VFD To Host 'Country Breakfast' Saturday Mar 3, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Country Breakfast Fundraiser from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the fire station, 599 Debusk Road.The cost per plate is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 12 and under.The breakfast menu includes sausage, bacon, country ham, eggs, biscuits, gravy and fried peas, pancakes, soda and coffee.The public is invited. Funds raised will help support the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy The Economy Restaurant Industry Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Overturned Tractor-Trailer Forces Newport Highway Detours Traffic Must Detour Around Part Of Newport Highway Wednesday Evening Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Man Allegedly Goes On Vandalism Spree In Stolen Truck Lady Devils Get Past Cocke County In OT