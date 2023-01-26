The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department received word recently that its Insurance Services Office rating has improved, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
The volunteer fire department’s rating improved to 6 from a previous 9 rating.
Morrison applauded the work the volunteer fire department did to achieve the new rating.
“This is a great achievement,” Morrison wrote in an email, “and represents a lot of hard work on behalf of all the members of the Debusk VFD and the leadership of fire Chief Heath Gregg.”
ISO collects and evaluates information from communities in the United States on their structure fire suppression capabilities. The statistical, underwriting and claims organization analyzes the data using a Fire Suppression Rating Schedule. ISO then assigns a Public Protection Classification number to a community. The lowest rating is a 10, with the highest rating being 1.
The rating reflects the overall effectiveness of the department and helps determine fire insurance premiums for property owners within a department's jurisdiction.
When a fire department’s ISO classification rating improves, insurance rates paid by property owners are lower as a result.
“I couldn’t be prouder,” Gregg said. “Hopefully, those in our community can get lower ratings.”
Gregg said the motive to lower the Debusk VFD’s ISO rating stemmed from ISO beginning to audit fire departments in Greene County.
Verisk Analytics, a subsidiary of ISO, started to audit the Debusk department along with the Sunnyside, Orebank, Cedar Creek and Newmansvile volunteer fire departments. He said when the audit was underway, the Debusk department started the process to improve its ISO rating.
Gregg explained improving the rating consists of training active members of the department, as well as testing and certifying equipment the team uses.
Debusk VFD currently has about 10 active members. Gregg said that he believes the rating does take into account how many active, certified emergency responders fire departments and volunteer fire departments have.
The training consisted of what Gregg described as “interior attack training,” where firefighters are geared-up and go through various exercises which test their ability to react and respond to a fire inside a burning building.
The Debusk VFD has racked up 130 hours in total so far this year. Gregg said by July of this year, he hopes to add three more certified emergency responders to the department’s active roster.
Gregg said another component that improved the ISO rating was testing and certifying equipment the VFD uses. Each fire department pays for its equipment — ladders, hoses, pumps, etc. — to be tested.
“We’ve done a fantastic job,” Gregg said of improving the Debusk ISO rating to 6.
Morrison thanked the Debusk VFD members for the work they do “to protect Greene County and serve (its) neighbors with honor and vigilance.”
Gregg added that he hopes this improved rating will show members of the community that his department is “doing their job.”
“To our community, we are making progress and improvements to your fire department and we will not lower our efforts or stop our drive,” a post Tuesday on the Debusk VFD Facebook site stated. “It is our goal to offer each citizen in the Debusk community and surrounding areas the fire protection they deserve. Thank you all for the amazing and continued support.”
Gregg said he hopes the lower ISO rating will help the community, and added that if the public is interested in donating or assisting the department, “all help is appreciated.”