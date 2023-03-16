The manner of death of a woman who died inside a burning car in December behind a Greeneville church has been ruled accidental.
Evidence gathered in the Dec. 20, 2022, death of 56-year-old Sandra Kay Peterson was presented Monday to a Greene County Grand Jury.
“The grand jury found that the evidence supported that Ms. Peterson’s death was the result of an accident,” according to a news release Thursday from the Greeneville Police Department.
“The fire began when the vehicle she was driving became lodged on a pile of dry hay, causing the hay to ignite destroying the vehicle with Ms. Peterson inside,” the release states.
Greene County 911 dispatch received a call shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, about a fire in the rear parking lot at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive.
A caller to Greene County 911 Dispatch just before first responders arrived said there was a possible outside fire behind the church. The caller reported “hearing explosions.”
On arrival, members of the Greeneville Fire Department and Greeneville Police Department found a car fully engulfed in flames.
“When the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the vehicle,” a December news release states.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Greeneville Fire Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb and Arson Division.
An autopsy was performed at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City. Peterson was a Greeneville resident.
Because of the proximity of the car to the church fellowship hall, the fire extended through the eave into the attic of the building, causing some damage, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said in December.
Eastside Baptist Church posted information relating to the incident in December on the church Facebook page.
“A vehicle caught on fire next to the fellowship hall and caused a small amount of damage to the structure. The church building itself is damage free,” the church Facebook page stated.