December has brought the look and feel of winter to Greene County with the first snowfall of the season.
Road crews were out most of the night working to clear roads and streets and urge caution from motorists traveling today.
While specific areas of Greene County had not yet submitted overnight snowfall amounts early Tuesday morning, general reports were that most areas received between a half-inch to a little over an inch of snow with more in the higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service Office in Morristown.
Travel early in the morning was hazardous as roads were covered with snowfall bringing out both crews with the Greeneville Public Works Department and the Greene County Highway Department. Both the Greeneville and Greene County school systems were closed Tuesday due to the snowfall.
Around 2:30 a.m., the streets were treacherous, and crews had been out most of the night spreading salt, said William Barner, assistant director of Public Works.
The 11E Bypass and most of the major routes were in good condition Tuesday morning after the salt treatment, Barner said. Some of the less heavily traveled streets were still snow-covered and crews were beginning to turn their attention to treating them, he said.
Likewise, Greene County Highway Department crews began working late Monday night and continued throughout the early morning hours to clear and treat roads, said Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell.
At around 3:30 a.m., some areas had close due to white-out conditions that left more snow on the roads, Swatsell said.
“All the trucks are out and we are continuing to treat the roads,” he said.
As daybreak neared, the precipitation appeared to be changing from snow to sleet, Swatsell said. There were slick conditions in all sections of the county, but the travel was more difficult in the more mountainous areas where there was more snowfall, he said.
Roads icing over Tuesday and overnight for the commute Wednesday morning are a concern for the Highway Department.
With temperatures forecast to be just above the freezing mark today and dipping into the teens overnight, any wet places left from melting snow on the roadways will freeze, Swatsell said.
“We could use some sunlight today but I don’t think that is in the forecast,” he said.
Swatsell said he encourages anyone who gets out to be careful, but anyone that can stay home should consider taking that option.
Motorists also need to be alert to falling trees and branches as they are out, Swatsell said. Crews were waiting until daylight to go clear some trees that fell overnight.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Tuesday morning warning of wintry conditions for the morning and urging motorists to be alert for black ice.
The snow caused Greene County Schools officials to cancel classes for Tuesday. Extended School Programs will also be closed at each of the sites on Tuesday.
The forecast for today called for a slight chance of flurries into the early afternoon with skies remaining cloudy after the precipitation stops with a high near 33. Tuesday night, the forecast calls for a low of around 19 degrees.
Sunny skies are to return on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with a high near 43. There is a chance of snowfall returning early Saturday.