A significant development in the nearly 4-year-old lawsuit filed by local district attorneys general to fight the opioid addiction epidemic happened Tuesday when Chancellor E.G. Moody granted a default judgment against Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
The case of Staubus vs. Purdue, known as the “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit, was filed in June 2017. District attorneys general from Northeast Tennessee were the first in the state to hold manufacturers of painkillers and “pill mill” operators that supply the narcotics allegedly responsible for the epidemic across the state and the 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene County.
The judgment details false statements Endo’s attorneys made to the court, cites discovery misconduct and describes a “coordinated strategy between Endo and its counsel to delay these proceedings.”
The judgment further finds Endo and its lawyers intentionally deprived plaintiffs of “information that would support their case and interfere with the administration of justice.”
The judgment holds the companies liable for $2.4 billion in damages sought. Final judgment on liability is reserved pending a trial. A hearing before Moody to determine further details is scheduled for Thursday in Sullivan County Court.
District attorneys general who filed the lawsuit in 2017 include Dan E. Armstrong, of the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene County; 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus and 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.
Plaintiffs are represented by J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Nashville law firm Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings.
‘DAVID VS. GOLIATH’
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit is named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Staubus has characterized Sullivan County as “ground zero” in the opioid epidemic.
“For years we have worked to hold major opioid producers and distributors accountable for the long-term damage they have caused in our Tennessee communities,” Staubus said in a joint news release with Armstrong and Baldwin.
“We understood from the start that seeking justice for those babies who were born drug dependent and the rural areas that these companies victimized would constitute a fight on the level of David versus Goliath. All those harmed by this epidemic will now see Goliath face justice,” Staubus said.
The Sullivan Baby Doe suit was filed in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport. The complaint originally listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt PLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals, a “pill mill” doctor and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants.
“As a result of Judge Moody’s order we will be asking for the damages portion of the trial to be set as soon as possible. It is clear Endo will be held responsible for their part in the illegal drug market in East Tennessee,” Armstrong said in an email.
He said that Moody “has found based on the record and Endo’s bad faith actions in the discovery process that they are liable under the drug dealer liability act as we alleged over three years ago when this action began.”
Endo makes Opana ER, or extended release. After the drug was reformulated in 2012, “abuse of the product increased substantially in Tennessee,” the Baby Doe lawsuit alleges.
Using Endo’s own records, “approximately 75 percent of nationwide abuse of Opana ER between 2013 and 2016 occurred in Tennessee,” the lawsuit states.
COUNTY, MUNICIPALITIES CAN JOIN
Armstrong called Moody’s judgment a “major victory for the counties who have been substituted in as party plaintiffs.”
“It is my hope Greene and Hawkins county will join so we can collect damages for all the citizens of the 3rd Judicial district,” Armstrong said.
The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled In December 2020 that Tennessee’s district attorneys general do not have standing to bring claims under the Drug Dealers Liability Act. On Monday, Moody issued a ruling permitting several Tennessee counties to be substituted into the case in place of the district attorney general plaintiffs.
“The ruling means those counties that have passed a resolution to join as parties. The lawsuit I began may go forward,” Armstrong said.
He said that Hamblen and Hancock counties from the 3rd Judicial District have been substituted in as party plaintiffs.
The ruling gives Greene and Hawkins counties “and any other locality that wants to join as party plaintiffs 30 days to notify the court of their intentions,” Armstrong said.
In February, the sponsors of a resolution proposed by Armstrong and the Bransetter law firm pulled the resolution from consideration by the full Greene County Commission.
“We will be requesting that the resolution be put back on this month’s agenda with a final up or down vote, given the 30-day deadline set by Judge Moody,” Armstrong said.
GROUNDBREAKING LAWSUIT
The Baby Doe lawsuit was one of the first in the nation to challenge major opioid producers, “and the very first to list a baby born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome as a plaintiff,” the news release said.
The lawsuit claims that under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act, if a company engages in activities that facilitate over-prescription and diversion of controlled substances, they can be identified as a drug dealer and held accountable for their actions.
A December 2020 opinion filed by the Tennessee Supreme Court affirmed the validity of that argument and the ability for plaintiffs to sue on behalf of babies harmed in utero by the opioid epidemic.
“As part of the national scrutiny brought to bear on opioid producers and distributors, due in part to Sullivan Baby Doe’s arguments, Purdue and Mallinckrodt have both declared bankruptcy, with claims proceeding against them in related courts. Endo remains the only active corporate defendant,” the release said.
Stranch’s law firm also represents numerous other cities and counties that filed similar lawsuits after the local Baby Doe suit was filed in 2017.
“After a four-year fight in which Endo has tried to delay, derail and subvert justice, the court has laid bare Endo’s attempts to put their thumb on the scale of justice,” Stanch said.
“The court laid out their deceptive and predatory actions for the public to see. This includes a dozen false statements made by Endo and their attorneys and what the court describes as a ‘coordinated strategy to interfere with the administration of justice.’”
The result is that “Endo will finally be forced to account for their role in the widespread misery they have knowingly caused in rural counties throughout Northeast Tennessee, which have suffered devastating rates of addiction, overdose deaths and babies being born drug-dependent,” Stranch said.
“We look forward to putting our $2.4 billion damage case to a jury and ultimately seeing funds returned directly to these small communities, which have borne the brunt of Endo’s focus on financial gain,” he said.
ENDO RESPONSE
Endo responded Wednesday to the default judgment by Moody in a news release.
“Endo takes its discovery obligations seriously and has made extraordinary efforts to address the court’s concerns, including by hiring an additional law firm, producing hundreds of thousands of additional documents and offering additional depositions at Endo’s expense.
Endo “strongly disagrees” with the court’s orders, “which it believes are procedurally, factually, and legally deficient.”
“The company will seek review of the (the) court’s orders by the Tennessee appellate courts,” the release said.