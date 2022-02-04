Delfasco, LLC has been awarded a grant from the US Army in the amount of $61 million to continue manufacturing practice bombs.
Formerly Delfasco of Tennessee, Delfasco specializes in metal fabrication and has been in operation locally since 1977. Practice bombs and ordinance containers for the military are among Delfasco’s main products, along with suspension lugs for bombs, rockets and missiles.
According to the contract announcement from the Army, the total of $61,584,374.70 will cover the manufacture of multiple types of practice bombs through January 2027. The locations the practice bombs will be used will be determined with each order, the announcement says.
“Our military is the greatest in the world because we give them the tools and training required to be the best,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison wrote in an announcement of the grant. “We are so proud of Delfasco, their employees and their leadership for being a huge contributor to our community, our military and our country.”
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor added his congratulations to the leadership and team at Delfasco “for this incredible award.”
“It is a statement to their dedication and quality of work,” Taylor said. “Our military is the greatest in the world. Knowing Greene County is an integral part in the training of these men and women serving to protect our freedoms is a great honor for Greene County.”
Attempts by The Greeneville Sun to obtain comment from Delfasco were unsuccessful.
For more information about Delfasco, visit www.delfasco.com.