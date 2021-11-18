If you list it, they will bid.
The active real estate market in Greene County was illustrated Thursday by the sizable crowd that turned out for the delinquent property tax sale held by the county’s Clerk & Master’s Office.
As Clerk & Master Kay Armstrong read from a list of delinquent tax properties for the years 2014 and 2015, hands holding cards representing bids rose up in the crowd. The outdoor tax sale attracted several hundred spectators who spilled onto the sidewalk in front of the Greene County Courthouse.
Thirty-six parcels were sold to the highest bidder Thursday. There were 126 registered bidders at the sale, Armstrong said.
“It was a large group that we had. It was well-attended and all the parcels that were up for sale were sold,” said Armstrong, who took bids on behalf of the county.
The opening bid amounts included back taxes, interest, court costs and other expenses. Bidders went up from that base number.
Among those bidding on properties Thursday morning was Newport resident Kim Gregg.
“It’s a good turnout,” said Gregg, who like many at the sale purchases area properties, refurbishes them and then puts them back on the market.
“I’m just an investor. Sometimes you buy and resell them,” Gregg said.
It’s been a wild ride the last few years for real estate investors.
“The market is crazy for houses,” Gregg said. “I don’t know why. Maybe they need a place to put their money.”
Some people even pay for land with cash, she said.
“A lot of people aren’t spending money on other things,” Gregg said. “Housing prices have went crazy.”
Aggressive bidders Thursday discouraged Gregg from purchasing any Greene County delinquent tax properties.
“I haven’t been able to buy anything. There are really high prices,” she said.
Sale proceeds that exceed the delinquent property tax debt will remain in the Chancery Court registry to be claimed by the mortgage holder or property owner for a period of time set by the court. If the proceeds go unclaimed, “they will be ceded to the State of Tennessee,” Armstrong said.
Mortgage holders or property owners have an opportunity to get the property back during a court-determined 180-day “redemption period” from the entry of the tax sale order, which is expected to be filed “within a couple of weeks,” Armstrong said.
To reclaim the property, the owner or mortgage holder must pay back taxes plus interest, penalties and court costs.
“I would have hoped that more people paid (their back taxes),” Armstrong said.
Those who purchased properties Thursday will receive a deed from the Clerk & Master’s Office after the conclusion of the redemption period.
Delinquent taxes on properties through 2019 were included in the beginning amount bids were set at, where applicable. Some of the parcels may have taxes due for 2020 and 2021 when property taxes for this year come due, she said.
“it would behoove (purchasers) to check into that” at the Greene County Trustee’s Office, 204 N. Cutler St. at the Courthouse Annex building, Armstrong said.
Real estate assessment data for properties in Greene County is available through the State of Tennessee comptroller’s office at https://assessment.cot.tn.gov/RE_Assessment/.
The tax sale website can be accessed at www.greeneville.com/courtsale.
At least one Greene County delinquent property tax sale, and possibly two, will be held in 2022, Armstrong said. No dates have currently been set.