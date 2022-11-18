The first-ever online delinquent property tax sale in Greene County will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29.
Registration for the open bid auction opens Nov. 30. Delinquent tax properties for the year 2016 will be sold off.
The website GovEase will host the tax sale. The GovEase website “includes information and training videos for the registration of prospective bidders,” Greene County Clerk & Master Kay Solomon Armstrong said.
GovEase will also hold what it terms a “pre-sale” beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, the day before the online auction.
“This is where a bidder can load his maximum bid, prior to the live auction,” Armstrong said.
In previous years, delinquent tax sales were held in person on the steps of the Greene County Courthouse.
The open bid auction can be accessed from any device, including phone, tablet, or computer.
“Purchase tax securities from the comfort of your home or office. Bidder dashboard tracks activity and purchases in real-time. Enter max bids ahead of time to streamline the bidding process,” according to the GovEase website.
Properties to be sold to the highest bidder are located in rural areas of Greene County, the Town of Greeneville and in a variety of other settings. Some have houses on them and others are tracts of land. Armstrong said Thursday that taxes on 57 parcels for the year 2016 remain unpaid.