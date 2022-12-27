The Greene County delinquent property tax sale will be held online as scheduled on Thursday at 10 a.m. after a decision rendered by 3rd Judicial District Chancellor Doug Jenkins on Tuesday.
Jenkins denied a request from the Greene County Commission to delay the tax sale, after the Greene County Commission took issue with the sale being held entirely online.
All previous delinquent property tax sales have been held in-person at the Greene County Courthouse, and Thursday's sale will be the first ever held online.
The County Commission approved a resolution to send a letter to Jenkins on Dec. 19 asking for the property tax sale to be postponed until concerns over its online format could be addressed. Jenkins received the letter containing the request on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Jenkins filed a scheduling order that directed Greene County Attorney Roger Woolsey to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Greene County Chancery Court to state the county's case for delaying the online tax sale.
Woolsey appeared before Jenkins Tuesday morning, and the two spoke about the County Commission's request to delay the tax sale.
According to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, it was "an official hearing," but there was "not a contentious atmosphere" and Jenkins and Woolsey were able to have an "adult discussion" about the matter.
Greene County Commissioners expressed concerns about the property tax sale being conducted online through a vendor with which they had not approved a contract, as well as issues of the accessibility of the online sale and property purchasers not being from the region and possibly allowing the properties to fall into disrepair.
Jenkins denied the request to delay the sale on Tuesday. However, he agreed to a request that he appear before the Greene County Commission at its Jan. 17 meeting to “to discuss the propriety of having future sales online and to give the commissioners an opportunity to voice their concerns,” and to answer any questions commissioners have relative to the online tax sale.
Members of the Greene County Commission made their displeasure with the online sale known to Greene County Clerk and Master Kay Armstrong during the board's meeting Dec. 19.
Armstrong told commissioners that she entered into a contract with the website GovEase to host the online tax sale. She said she was ordered by Jenkins to do so in May. According to Armstrong, GovEase will receive $375 for each property that is sold during the auction as compensation for hosting the auction and handling the payment process and transactions.
GovEase is a Mississippi-based online real estate auction service for tax sales.
Armstrong said fees would be passed on to property purchasers and that Greene County would incur no expenses from the online auction.
Commissioners took exception to having the sale through a vendor that the governing body, county mayor or Woolsey had not reviewed.
Armstrong replied that the contract was not between Greene County and GovEase, but the 3rd Judicial District Chancery Court and GovEase.
Commissioner Lyle Parton noted that the Greene County Delinquent Tax Board had previously voted in its meeting to hold the sale in person at the Greene County Courthouse, but that directive had not been followed.
Parton expressed concern that many purchasers of the properties in an online auction would not be from Greene County and would purchase properties with no intention of using them other than trying to sell them at a higher price in the future.
Bowers said the online tax sale process may be confusing to some Greene County residents.
On Tuesday, Morrison said the county would not try to stand in the way of the decision from Jenkins to hold the sale as scheduled, but that he did not agree with the decision.
"I don't necessarily agree with the decision from the perspective that no notice was given to the County Commission that it would be online only. There were a lot of questions and concerns that needed to be addressed up front, and they weren't," Morrison said. "We either follow the judge's order or we remain in contempt, and I don't think it is worth that."
Morrison echoed the concerns of many commissioners about the contract with the online vendor to hold the sale and property purchasers not tending to their properties if they are not from the region.
"There are a lot of unknowns with the contract with the vendor. Is this a one time contract? There is a lot of unanswered questions. What is Greene County being obligated to? There was no discussion on that for the consideration of the County Commission, who is the contract-approving body for the county," Morrison said. "There is also the concern of folks purchasing property that don't have a vested interest in our community. They may purchase a property and try to flip it, but if they can't flip it then it could get overgrown and fall into disrepair. Then there is the cost of clean-up that the county would get stuck with."
Morrison was glad that Jenkins was going to appear before the County Commission to field questions and concerns about the sale, even though Thursday's sale was not delayed.
"We will abide by the judge's order and go forward, but there are some hard questions that need to be asked and answered prior to the next iteration of this," Morrison said.
The Greene County delinquent property tax sale is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The GovEase website “includes information and training videos for the registration of prospective bidders,” Armstrong said in November.
GovEase will also hold what it terms a “pre-sale” beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the day before the online auction.
“This is where a bidder can load his maximum bid, prior to the live auction,” Armstrong said.
The GovEase website can be accessed at www.govease.com/auctions.
The website will allow bidders to submit bids and view auction results, Armstrong said.
