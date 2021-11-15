Delinquent tax properties for the years 2014 and 2015 will be sold off at 10 a.m. Thursday in front of the Greene County Courthouse.
Taxes on more than 60 parcels for that two-year time frame remained unpaid as of Friday.
Properties to be sold to the highest bidder are located in rural areas of Greene County, the Town of Greeneville and in a variety of other settings. Some have houses on them and others are tracts of land.
The sale will be held outside the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St. A tent will be set up for use in the event of inclement weather.
A delinquent tax property sale held in November 2020 attracted a sizable crowd. Kay Solomon Armstrong, Greene County clerk & master, is hoping for a similar turnout Thursday morning.
“The tax sale is going to be under the tent,” Armstrong said.
County delinquent property tax attorney William S. Nunnally said in a recent interview that while most owners eventually pay their back taxes, the parcels available last year attracted a lot of interest. The November 2020 land sale for delinquent taxes was for the year 2013.
“The bidding (on properties) was exceptionally high. We had a much bigger turnout than normal,” Nunnally said.
The primary purpose of the sale is to encourage property owners to pay off delinquent taxes before a parcel is made available to the public.
Thursday’s sale is the first time parcels from two years will be on the block at the same sale.
The previous sale was held in June 2019. There was no sale in 2018, in part the reason for two years’ worth of tax-delinquent properties being made available on Thursday.
Properties will sell “to the best and highest bidders,” according to the Clerk & Master’s Office website: https://www.greenecountychancery.org/#/.
Payment can be made by cash, check, credit or debit card, Armstrong said.
For information about the properties, go to http://greeneville.com/courtsale/. Included are the names of owners, the amount of the respective debt, and the description of each property.
Thursday’s sale will be made to satisfy the terms of previously entered judgments for 2014 and 2015 county and city real property taxes.
The majority of the amounts owed are less than $1,000 per parcel for a given year, though some are for more than $1,000, including multiple years when both city and county taxes are delinquent.
Tennessee law allows local governments to sell a home through a tax sale process to collect delinquent taxes. If the debt is not paid off in a “redemption period” after the sale, the owner will lose the property.
The redemption period is possibly as short as 180 days in length, according to the tax sale website.
Once taxes go unpaid on a property, the owner is given up to about three years to make good on the sum owed. Armstrong said a list of the previous year’s delinquent taxes are sent to her office on April 1 of each year, and the effort to reach property owners begins. Property owners have the option of paying with a late penalty.
Yard signs have been placed on some of the tax-delinquent properties, Armstrong said.
Nunnally said those who participated in the 2020 tax sale were primarily local investors.
“For whatever reason, the bids were very competitive,” he said.