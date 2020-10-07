The first land sale for delinquent tax properties in more than a year in Greene County will be held later this month by the county Clerk & Master’s Office.
The sale will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 29 under the tent in front of the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St.
The sale will be held outside so safety precautions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic can be observed, Clerk & Master Kay Solomon Armstrong said.
Properties will be sold to “the best and highest bidder(s),” according to a legal notice published in The Greeneville Sun.
More than 40 tax-delinquent properties in the Town of Greeneville and Greene County will be offered for sale to the public. Some have houses on them and others are tracts of land.
The sales will be made “for the purpose of satisfying the terms of the judgments for 2013 (Greene) County and (Greeneville) City real property taxes,” according to the notice.
Sale prices will be “the same being the amount of tax,” inclusive of subsequent years’ taxes, “if any, that have been turned over to the Clerk and Master, interest, fees, and costs,” including an additional $100 dollars “as of the month of said sale, against (listed) tracts/parcels of land.”
Some properties have liens for unpaid taxes in several different years, Armstrong said.
Once taxes go unpaid on a property, the owner is given up to about three years to make good on the sum owed. Armstrong said a list of the previous year’s delinquent taxes are sent to her office on April 1 of each year, and the effort to reach property owners begins. Property owners have the option of paying with a late penalty.
Efforts are also made by delinquent property tax attorney William S. Nunnally to contact the property owner.
The last land sale for delinquent taxes covered the year 2012. It was held in June 2019. There was no sale in 2018.
Nunnally has been trying to contact property owners who have delinquent taxes for 2013 since 2015, Armstrong said.
“All this time, the tax attorney and his assistant have been trying to contact the person to pay the debt,” Armstrong said. “It’s thousands of parcels winnowed down to these few.
“People have the ability to pay up until the time of the sale,” Armstrong said. “After that, there is a redemption period (here) people can come in and redeem the property after the sale, but they have to do it swiftly.”
The sale Oct. 29 will be conducted by Armstrong “one parcel at a time,” using a public address system, she said.
All COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed, she said. In past years, the sale was conducted in the Chancery Courtroom of the courthouse.
The tent outside the Greene County Courthouse was put up several months ago to provide shelter for those with business in the courthouse. The number of people allowed in the courthouse and courtrooms at one time is restricted as a means of preventing overcrowding and to allow for social distancing.
Other business at the courthouse will be completed by the time the sale is conducted on Oct. 29.
“We’ve never had a tax sale outside,” Armstrong said. “We have got to address what is happening, so our way of doing it this year is the tent.”
A list of delinquent properties to be sold on Oct. 29 can be viewed under the "Court Sale Website" tab at: https://www.greenecountychancery.org