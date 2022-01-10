Kingsport Democrat Cameron Parsons has announced his candidacy in Tennessee's 1st Congressional District, which includes Greene County.
The seat is currently held by Rep. Diana Harshbarger, a Republican from Kingsport. She won election in 2020 after Republican Congressman Phil Roe announced his retirement.
The Democratic Primary will be held Aug. 4, and the general election will be held Nov. 8.
Parsons graduated from St. Paul High School in 2007 and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in 2012 with bachelor's degrees in biology and history. He works at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, where he lives with his wife and two daughters.
Parsons said his campaign will focus on balancing the federal budget, protecting Constitutional rights, and protecting American families and children.
“Families across the country are under more pressures than ever before. I want to work with both Democrats and Republicans to strengthen families, make adoptions easier, help protect children, and reduce the number of abortions in this country. My highest priority is helping the families of this country," he said.
Parsons said he wants to use his experience in manufacturing to help the economy grow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, fix outdated regulations, support small businesses and commercial innovation, and protect American businesses in a rapidly changing global economy. He said he supports stronger rules for elected officials, protections for gun rights, and increasing support for the criminal justice system and law enforcement officials.
His campaign website is TN1.us .