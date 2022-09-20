Democratic Party candidates for state and federal office, including gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jason Martin, attended a meet-and-greet event Sunday at a home in Limestone.
Martin and other candidates said they are receiving positive feedback from the public about their stance on many issues and are confident their message will resonate at the polls in November.
Other candidates at the picnic sponsored by the Greene County Democratic Party included Cameron Parsons, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives 1st Congressional District seat; Sara Thompson, candidate for the Tennessee State Senate District 9 seat; and Kate Craig, candidate for Tennessee State Senate District 3.
DR. JASON MARTIN
Martin, 47, is a physician who lives in Davidson County and works in Sumner County. He is running an upbeat campaign that includes many platform points diametrically opposed to the Republican agenda.
“Not everyone is going to agree with everything I say, but people are thankful a statewide candidate is coming to listen in their area,” Martin said.
Martin said voters relate to his positions on important issues. They differ in many respects from the policies of incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee.
Martin believes members of both parties need to work together for the public good rather than draw lines around partisan issues.
That requires a meaningful dialogue.
“I think the team sport mentality approach to politics is tearing us apart,” Martin said.
Martin continues to call for a debate with Lee. The governor has not responded.
“I think it’s important for the people of Tennessee that Gov. Lee consents to a debate. I think the people of Tennessee desire to have a discussion about his record,” Martin said.
Tennessee has ample resources in its ‘“rainy day” fund to provide what people in Northeast Tennessee need, Martin said.
That includes improved health care services, better support of public schools and broadband internet access.
Martin also addressed women’s rights. Tennessee’s “trigger” law, a measure signed into law by Lee, bans virtually all abortions in the state. The law went into effect Aug. 25.
Martin supports “protecting the health and reproductive rights of women across the state,” according to the candidate’s website, martinfortn.com.
“The governor’s (trigger law) is going to cost women their lives,” he said. “People understand that this governor is working to put his politics above your life, above your education and above your opportunities.”
Martin said Greene County residents “want great schools, they want access to health care and they don’t want people in their doctor’s office with them.”
Martin said he “firmly supports” the Second Amendment and right to bear arms but takes issue with the permitless carry law signed into law in 2021 that enables state residents age 21 and over to carry handguns without a prior background check or any firearms training.
Martin called the law a “radical” take on guns that is not endorsed by law enforcement organizations.
“I think it’s made our communities less safe,” he said.
Martin is in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use and decriminalizing “small drug offenses,” according to his website.
Legalized cannabis has been adopted by at least 15 other states in the U.S., including neighboring Virginia.
“As a medical doctor, there are conditions we can treat better if we have access to it. We (also) need to have a product that will benefit farmers.”
Martin said the state could realize hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue from legalized cannabis.
“To me, it gets back to common sense and perception,” he said.
Martin supports agriculture and the business community.
“I don’t want to disturb the business environment that creates our prosperity but I want to benefit the people who paid into it,” he said.
Martin opposes the “right to work” amendment proposal to the Tennessee constitution voters will decide on in November.
“Organized labor is vital to protecting our workers. It gives workers a voice, a seat at the table, with businesses,” according to Martin’s campaign website. “We need to make sure that Tennessee is a place that values workers, while also being attractive to all companies.
“As governor, I will oppose the ‘right to work’ amendment to the state constitution and intend to attract many more jobs and factories to this state to make sure we live up to our potential,” according to the website.
Martin supports a “more inclusive” approach to attracting business to the state and an emphasis on vocational training within the Tennessee College of Applied Technology system.
“We have a recipe for growth,” Martin said. “I’m interested in talking to farmers. We need to market Tennessee outside the region and understand we have the best (agricultural products).”
Health care is also a priority.
“We need to bring hospitals back to communities and have better access to health care,” he said.
Martin said the response he is getting from citizens on the campaign trail has been encouraging.
“I think we’ve made this connection and I think they‘re willing to give me a chance,” he said. “I’m always respectful of people who have different viewpoint. I like to have conversations with people who think different than me.”
Martin is optimistic about his chances.
“I really think our message is for everybody. We are just as confident for our message in Greene County,” he said. “I just want to tell people that the race is winnable. We are right on the issues and we are right for the people of Tennessee.”
CAMERON PARSONS
Cameron Parsons is the Democratic candidate for Tennessee’s 1st U.S. Congressional District in the House of Representatives. He is opposed by the Republican incumbent, Rep. Diana Harshbarger.
Parsons, 33, of Kingsport, is an Eastman Chemical Co. employee who is feed stock coordinator for the new recycling facility in Kingsport.
He disagrees with the political stalemate in Washington cemented along party lines.
“I think we have to get back to a little of our bipartisanship, not a hard ‘yes’ or a hard ‘no.’ We have to negotiate. We have to meet the needs of the people,” Parsons said.
He said the congressional district, which includes Greene County, is not benefitting from Republican representation.
“(Harshbarger) has been no, no, no on every bill that’s come up for a vote. There has been no fighting for the individual needs of East Tennessee and fighting for things that put the people first,” he said.
Parsons holds many of the same positions as Martin on important issues.
“One of my big initiatives is going to be reforming government term limits and how campaigns can be funded,” he said. “We have to have a government where we need to be better stewards of our country.
“We need members of Congress that will look out for the needs of the people. First and foremost, we have to protect our elections,” Parsons said.
Parsons said the abortion issue “is going to motivate voters on both sides.”
“I definitely think that it is a family’s absolute right to choose for themselves,” he said.
There are other means of restricting abortions such as encouraging adoption and providing better health care options for pregnant women, Parsons said.
“This is the government telling you what you can and cannot do with your own body and your own family,” he said. “We do a very poor job of supporting women (and the recent Supreme Court Roe v. Wade) ruling gives women even less support.”
Parsons also calls for a public debate with his opponent.
“As long as I can get off work, I will debate (Harshbarger) anywhere and any time,” he said. “I don’t think the person who has the most money should automatically win.”
Parsons said he is running for Congress because of his family and the current political environment in the U.S.
“If I win, I will put everything into representing the people of this district and try to make this country all it can be,” he said. “I did this for my family. I have two young daughters and this country has been such a good place to grow up and enjoy life and I want to make sure it stays the same for them.”
EVENT IN LIMESTONE
The candidates’ event in Limestone was hosted at the Martin Road property of of Wendy Ritchey and her husband, Martin Helbing. About 50 people took the opportunity to meet the candidates.
Darrell Key, chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party, said the picnic provided a good opportunity to connect candidates with voters.
Martin said he has visited Greene County three times since winning the Democratic state primary for governor in August.
“The Northeast Tennessee Democratic Party (organizations) are working more closely together than ever before to collaborate on event coordination. This is especially important when candidates are covering such a vast territory in a relatively short period of time,” Key said.
Democratic candidates deserve serious consideration by the public, Key added. There are 43,270 registered voters in Greene County, according to the Greene County Election Commission.
“So many communities across the nation benefited from the American Rescue Act, including vast investments here in Greene County, and every single Republican Tennessee congressional delegation voted no, (and the) same is true for the infrastructure bill, yet many of that same delegation have traveled across the state touting those funds and projects,” Key said.
He supports Martin’s call for a debate with Lee.
“It would be great if Gov. Lee would agree to public debate, but he’s already certain that large corporate donors and entrenched Republican voters will assure him as easy victory,” Key said.
The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.