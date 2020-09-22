Marquita Bradshaw, the Democratic candidate running for Tennessee’s U.S. Senate seat, and Blair Walsingham, the Democratic candidate running for Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat, will be in downtown Greeneville on Friday for a meet-and-greet event.
The event will take place on the steps of the Greene County Courthouse at 8 p.m., according to an announcement from event sponsors.
Both candidates will speak about their initiatives and be available to answer questions from those in attendance.
Event attendees are encouraged to bring flashlights or lanterns to help brighten things up and shine a light on the two candidates, the announcement said.
Attendees are also asked to wear masks, follow recommended social distancing guidelines and adhere to the rules of safe lawful and considerate congregating. There will be plenty of parking, and security will be available on site.
This event is co-sponsored by Indivisible Greene County, TN and the Greene County Democratic Party.