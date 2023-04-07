Activist and actress Park Overall, shown in this 2018 Sun file photo, will be joined by State Rep. Gloria Johnson, of Knoxville, and Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus as a feature speaker at the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women Convention dinner in Greeneville.
Activist and actress Park Overall, shown in this 2018 Sun file photo, will be joined by State Rep. Gloria Johnson, of Knoxville, and Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus as a feature speaker at the Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women Convention dinner in Greeneville.
The Tennessee Federation of Democratic Women will hold its 2023 convention April 13-15 at the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center in Greeneville.
This is the first time that the TFDW has held its annual convention outside of a metro area, and it is the first time in six years that the event has been held in East Tennessee, according to TFDW Convention Chair Pam Weston.
The event is being co-hosted by the Greene County Democratic Women and the Anderson County Democratic Women clubs.
“The convention will begin with a reception in the General Morgan Inn lobby on Thursday evening with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments before gaveling in on Friday morning,” a news release states. “The business meeting for TFDW will be held Friday and early Saturday morning adjourning before noon.”
The TFDW Annual Convention Dinner will be held Friday, April 14, beginning at 7 p.m. in the General Morgan Inn ballroom.
Among the guest speakers for the dinner will be Tennessee State Rep. Gloria Johnson, of Knoxville; Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus, and activist and actress Park Overall, of Greeneville.
The mission of the TFDW is “to united all Democratic women into one group working for the success of the Democratic Party,” officials note in the release.
The TFDW was first organized in 1957 with Anna Belle Clement and Martha Ragland. The group’s first organizing convention was held in 1958.
“The convention organized already existing Democratic Women’s clubs around the state into a federation,” the release says. “Since that time, yearly conventions have been held to organize women around the issues of the day, support democratic candidates, and provide an infrastructure that nurtures women democratic leaders.”
“The TFDW funds a Political Action Committee and a special fund, the Jean Livingston Fund, that supports Democratic women candidates,” the release continues. “Each year, the TFDW also provides access to a scholarship to as many as three women around the state who are pursuing higher education programs and who exemplify Democratic values.
“This year’s convention will address support for our Democratic leaders, award scholarships, and endorse proclamations to our elected officials that represent the opinion and leadership of Democratic Women in Tennessee,” the release adds.