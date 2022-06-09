Demolition of two buildings in downtown Greeneville began Tuesday to clear the way for a the new Crowfoot Alley parking lot.
The demolition marks the first step in the parking lot project.
Removal of the two buildings, the former PT Solutions building and former Adams building, is being done to make way for the 102-stall parking lot.
The demolition is being conducted by the Greeneville Public Works Department. The process of demolishing the two buildings is expected to take a little over a month.
The construction process for the parking lot will take about four months for contractor Summers Taylor to finish.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $742,337 bid for the completion of the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project on May 17.
Only one bid was received for the project, and that bid came from regional contractor Summers Taylor.
The accepted bid amount is more than $100,000 higher than what the Town of Greeneville estimated for the project.
The estimate for the project was $611,909.
Both Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith and Dean Helstrom, an office leader and engineer from Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers who helped develop the parking lot plan, attributed the higher cost to inflation, the increased cost of raw materials, and material shortages when speaking with the board.
The largest line item in the accepted $742,377 project proposal from Summers Taylor is $107,088 for road and drainage excavation. This includes excavation for new drainage pipes and culverts as well as required excavation and filling for the new parking lot and restructured Crowfoot Alley.
The second largest line item in the project is $95,900 for the removal of structures and obstructions.
While the Greeneville Public Works Department is removing the two buildings in the area, Summers Taylor will remove all other obstructions.
According to the project proposal, the Summers Taylor portion of the demoltion process includes the removal of all of the asphalt surface, concrete surface, curb, bollards, concrete pipe, trench drains, concrete retaining wall, retaining wall railing, brick pavers, sidewalk, signs and any other items that need to be removed to complete the job.
Summers Taylor will also be responsible for the removal of the concrete surface of the PT Solutions and Adams Buildings after the buildings have been razed as a part of the $95,900 line item.
The next three largest line items all involve costs in paving the lot and alley.
The three large line items for paving are $90,405 for a mineral aggregate base, $79,750 for an asphalt concrete mix, and $70,400 for an ACS asphalt mix.
According to the project proposal, $50,760 will be spent on brick pavers for a sidewalk, while $32,616 is the cost for a concrete sidewalk cutout for brick pavers.
The rest of the line items on the approved proposal are about $25,000 or less.
Some of the remaining items include, concrete culverts, trench drains with grates, concrete curbing, parking lot line markings, and shade trees.
As of Wednesday, most of the former PT Solutions building had been demolished, while the Adams building was still standing.
Barriers have been placed around the area for the safety of the public and work crews.