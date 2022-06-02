Work on the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project in downtown Greeneville will begin as soon as Monday according to Town of Greeneville officials.
The project was discussed during a meeting Wednesday evening with property owners near the project and Town of Greeneville officials.
Demolition of two buildings, the former PT Solutions building and former Adams building, is set to begin to make way for the 102-stall parking lot.
The demolition, which will be conducted by the Greeneville Public Works Department, will begin as soon as Monday, according to Greeneville Public Works Director Brad Peters. The process of demolishing the two buildings will take a little over a month.
“CenturyLink took their lines down today. That is what we were waiting on. The demo will start next week and last four to six weeks,” Peters said.
A construction fence will be put up around the demolition area, clearly delineating the work zone, for the safety of the public and work crews, according to Peters.
According to Dean Helstrom, an office leader and engineer from Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers who helped develop the parking lot plan, once demolition is complete contractor Summers Taylor will begin grading work and site preparation on the property. That process is expected to take about a month.
The construction process for the parking lot will take about four months for Summers Taylor to finish.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $742,337 bid for the completion of the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project on May 17.
Only one bid was received for the project, and that bid came from regional contractor Summers Taylor.
The accepted bid amount is over $100,000 higher than what the Town of Greeneville estimated for the project.
The estimate for the project was $611,909.
Both Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith and Helstrom attributed the higher cost to inflation, the increased cost of raw materials, and material shortages.
As the project gets underway, Greeneville officials encourage property owners on Main Street that are adjacent to the parking lot property to make improvements to their buildings before the project is completed in order to save money, particularly installing fire lines for a sprinkler system.
“It will be cheaper to run a fire line now, when you will not have to be responsible for the cost of replacing the sidewalk, than it will be later when you have to pay that cost. Right now, the Town of Greeneville will be bearing that cost when we put the new sidewalks down,” Smith said.
Some property owners, who have small lots behind their Main Street buildings along the parking lot site, will also have the option to sign a memorandum of understanding with the city to have Summers Taylor resurface, asphalt and improve their lots during the project. The respective property owners who elect to exercise that option will reimburse the Town of Greeneville for the cost of that work when the project is finished.
Property owners will also be working with Town of Greeneville attorney Ron Woods in working out easements dealing with the new Crowfoot Alley that will allow the Town of Greeneville to maintain the alley and the drainage system of the alley. Currently, there is no agreement in place that would allow the city to do maintenance work in the alley.
Once all property easements and agreements are made, the Town of Greeneville will be responsible for maintaining the alley and the parking lot once the project is completed.
Pedestrian access to Depot Street from the parking lot will be created as a part of the project through an easement, as well.
“We also anticipate further pedestrian connectivity from Main Street to the parking lot,” Helstrom said.
The lot will be a home to many leased parkers downtown during the business week, according to Greeneville Alderman and Greeneville Parking Authority Chairman Tim Teague.
“This will free up a bunch of street parking downtown, and the whole lot will not be entirely leased space. This will still have to be discussed by the Parking Authority,” Teague said.
The leased parking in the lot is likely to be reserved for those leasing it 8 a.m.–5 p.m. during the business week, meaning Monday through Friday, according to Teague and Smith. After 5 p.m. on business days, the spots will be open as free parking to the public.
The lot, along with most leased spots in it, will be open as free parking to the public all day on weekends.
A small number of spots will be leased as 24/7 spots, and not be open to the public on weeknights or weekends. This includes spots for residents of the new condominiums that are planned to be going in along Depot Street.
The residential development and a retail space, planned by Scott Niswonger and SNM Investments, were originally planned in 2006.
However, according to Niswonger, the project was delayed by the housing collapse and recession in 2007-2009. The project was further delayed after the recession due to a lack of water and fire control infrastructure on Depot Street.
Now that new fire tap water infrastructure has been installed on Depot Street as a part of the Depot Street revitalization project, the long-planned residential and retail space project is set to become reality.
Nine condominiums, along with 10,000 square feet of retail space, will be developed in the buildings located at 111 and 115 Depot Street.
About 11 of the spots in the planned parking lot will be on property owned by Niswonger and SNM Investments. Approximately eight additional spots will be leased 24/7 for those living in the residential development.
Currently, about 50 out of the 102 spaces are set to be leased during the business day. Another 18 to 20 will be reserved 24/7 for residents of the planned condominiums.
It is planned that most of the remaining spaces will be left open as free public parking at all hours.
Smith thanked the property owners for attending the informational meeting, and noted that it would not be the last meeting of its kind.
“We would like to make meetings like this a regular thing as the project moves forward,” Smith said.
Similar to informational meetings with property owners affected by the Depot Street revitalization project, Vaughn & Melton will facilitate regular meetings about the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project, informing and updating property owners affected by the construction of the parking lot.
“I appreciate everybody coming out and learning about this parking project. It is the sideshow to the main project on Depot Street right now, but it is just as important. It will provide more parking for employees and customers, and improve the aesthetics of downtown,” Smith said. “In a year and a half we will see a totally different downtown.”