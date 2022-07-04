The former PT Solutions building and the former Adams building have been razed and removed from next to Crowfoot Alley in downtown Greeneville. Contractor Summers-Taylor will soon begin retaining wall and asphalt demolition in the area and grading of the lot to make it level for a new, larger parking lot.
The former PT Solutions building and the former Adams building have been razed and removed from next to Crowfoot Alley in downtown Greeneville. Contractor Summers-Taylor will soon begin retaining wall and asphalt demolition in the area and grading of the lot to make it level for a new, larger parking lot.
Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell
This sidewalk that used to lead to the PT Solutions building in downtown Greeneville now leads to an empty concrete pad since the Greeneville Public Works Department has completed the demolition and removal of that building and the former Adams building.
The demolition of two buildings in downtown Greeneville has been completed in order to make room for the new 102-stall Crowfoot Alley parking lot.
Demolition and removal of the two buildings, the former PT Solutions building and former Adams building, began in early June and concluded in less than a month. The demolition was initially expected to take over a month to complete.
The demolition of the structures was not contracted out. Rather, the Greeneville Public Works Department undertook the demolition and removal of the two buildings.
According to Vaughn & Melton engagement specialist Zack Levine, crews from the Greeneville Public Works Department have completed their work in the area and contractor Summers-Taylor will be moving into the area to begin work on July 11.
The Summers-Taylor portion of the demolition process includes the removal of all of the asphalt surface, concrete surface, curb, bollards, concrete pipe, trench drains, concrete retaining wall, retaining wall railing, brick pavers, sidewalk, signs and any other items that need to be removed to construct the new parking lot.
Summers-Taylor will also undertake preparatory grading of the site in order to make it more level and provide a stable foundation for the future parking lot.
The new Crowfoot Alley parking lot will still situated on a slight grade, but currently the lot has an uneven topography due to the removal of the former Adams building and old retaining walls. Summers-Taylor will remedy these issues before beginning the construction of the lot.
While contractor Summers-Taylor and engineering firm Vaughn & Melton are both involved in the Depot Street revitalization project, they are also both involved in the Crowfoot Alley parking lot project. However, the two projects are separate from one another in their timelines and have been funded by the Town of Greeneville separately.
According to Levine, although the projects are technically separate they are both being done for the same reason, which is the betterment of downtown Greeneville.
While crews will be operating independently on the two projects, Levine noted that the crews will cooperate and communicate with each other to prevent any issues that could arise due to the close proximity of the projects to each other.
Work on the new Crowfoot Alley parking lot and the new alley itself is expected to be completed near the end of the year, while the Depot Street revitalization project is on pace to be completed by late summer 2023.