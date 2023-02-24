About 20 people gathered twice Friday at the Greene County Courthouse and demonstrated in the hopes of finding resolutions to the investigations of Caitlin Crum and Danielle Owens.
On Feb. 7, the Greeneville Police Department formally identified Danielle Owens, 16, as the person found deceased in a cornfield off Doughtys Chapel Road.
Owens, of Greeneville, was reported missing in December 2022 by her family. Her case remains under investigation by Greeneville police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Caitlin Crum’s body was discovered by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy on Nov. 7, 2021, in an abandoned house on West Barton Ridge Road. Crum’s wrecked car was located in the Towering Oaks Baptist Church parking lot about a mile away.
Investigators acknowledge that Crum likely did not die alone. There are persons of interest in the case. Greeneville Police Detective Capt. Steve Spano said recently that investigators are looking at relationships Crum had.
The first demonstration took place midday Friday.
Brandi Knight, mother of Caitlin Crum, was at the courthouse and said the purpose of the demonstration was to “raise awareness” about the ongoing investigations into the deaths of Crum and Owen.
Demonstrators held signs with photos of Crum and Owens. The group chanted “Say Their Name” and “Justice For Caitlin, Justice For Danielle,” while standing in front of the courthouse. A second demonstration took place about 5 p.m. at the courthouse.
Knight said that she still wants to see the photos of Crum that were taken when she was found by authorties.
Shawn Crum, a first cousin to Caitlin was at the demonstration and said “spreading awareness and spreading the word” about the cases was important to him.
Islin Crum, a sister to Caitlin Crum, said that she feels like cases similar to those involving Crum and Owen “will keep happening until (law enforcement) get the ones that are doing this.”
Knight said that her family does not want to see more families in Greene County go through “what (they’ve) been going through,” and hopes that Crum’s investigation is solved soon.
“If it takes every day standing here, until I get that call that they’ve pressed charges and we’re going to court,” Knight said, “I’ll do that.”