The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued a news release Friday warning unemployment claimants about an email scam “that continues to make its way across the country.”
A historic increase in unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to targeted fraudulent activity in many states, the news release said.
The email circulating from coast to coast pinpoints individual claimants, trying to convince them there is an issue with their claim.
“The email utilizes a seemingly authentic, but has a generic email address and has the subject line ‘Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Notification,’” the release said.
The email purports to warn claimants that access to their online account has been restricted because of suspicious activity. It then prompts the claimant to click a link to submit personal information to remedy the issue.
The Department of Labor and Workforce Development has not received notification of any claimants in Tennessee having yet received the fraudulent email, the release said.