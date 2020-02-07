Multiple volunteer fire departments were on scene this morning at a structure fire in the 1700-block of Asheville Highway.
Details were not available by press time about the fire, which departments responded to at around 6:30 a.m.
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 7, 2020 @ 11:48 am
Multiple volunteer fire departments were on scene this morning at a structure fire in the 1700-block of Asheville Highway.
Details were not available by press time about the fire, which departments responded to at around 6:30 a.m.