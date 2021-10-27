Once a bustling street where locals would gather to shop, eat and enjoy downtown Greeneville, Depot Street is now undergoing work in the long-awaited downtown revitalization project.
Business owners on Depot Street said they are excited for the finished product and want customers to know they’ll be open while work is ongoing.
Work started Monday and is estimated to take around 18 months to fully complete, according to City Administrator Todd Smith.
Smith and other town officials said the project is expected to bring new life, and new businesses, into downtown, but patience will be required while work is ongoing.
That sentiment was also expressed by some of the business owners who operate on Depot Street.
“We are just super, super excited and super supportive. We just have to get through the construction, but we are so excited for it to be done,” said Katie Presley, who operates Brolin & Bailey Co. with her mother Wendy Dinger.
“The whole project is such an awesome opportunity for the town,” Dinger agreed.
On the opposite side of the street at Tipton’s Cafe, Michelle Cutshaw shared similar feelings about the project.
“I am excited. I can’t wait to see it finished,” said Cutshaw. “It is going to be beautiful.”
Cutshaw and Presley both said they hope the project results in more crowds downtown.
“I have seen pictures of the whole street just packed with people, and I would love to see that again,” Cutshaw said.
“It’s good to look towards the future,” added Cutshaw’s nephew Tyler Cutshaw.
“I can’t wait to see downtown thriving and for it to be back to what it once was,” Presley said. “I think any open storefronts will fill up and it will be great for tourism.”
In the meantime while the work is underway, some business owners said they are concerned shoppers will see the detour signs and believe they cannot access Depot Street. Those merchants stressed that their businesses remain open.
“It’s a two-sided feeling because we know it needs to be done and it will be good for downtown, but I’m not sure about the timing with the Halloween event downtown and with holiday shopping coming up. I don’t want people to think everything is closed or get frustrated and leave,” said Mercantile on Depot Manager Denise Lewis.
Lewis said Mercantile is one of the Depot Street businesses with a back entrance and additional designated parking aside from along the street. She said shoppers are welcome to use that parking in order to access the full street.
“We are fortunate to have our back entrance because of Sugar Smash, and we all want to help each other and for all of these small businesses to keep going,” Lewis said. “Anyone who is trying to get onto Depot Street can park in our overflow across the street by the General Morgan, and they don’t have to just be shopping here. They can come through and have access to the whole street.”
Depot Street Nutrition, a new business that opened this year to offer healthy teas and protein shakes, is one of the business without rear access, and owner Jennifer Messer said she and her staff are looking at creative ways to navigate the process.
“We are trying to figure out what to do,” said Messer. “We are going to promote deliveries, and we are looking at whether or not we can have people pull up by the end of the street, and we could run orders up and down the street.”
“We hope it gets done fast, but we were prepared as we opened up to work through this. We are excited to see it finished,” said Ken Nickle, who recently opened Nickle Creek Winery with his wife Carla on Depot Street.
“People can still come through, and so far they have been just walking over to eat,” Cutshaw said. “Workers can come in and eat, too, so we’re good. We don’t have any complaints.”
“We’ve been waiting a while so we’re thrilled it’s in motion and it’s finally happening, and we just feel blessed to be a part of it,” she said. “I just hope Greeneville is ready.”
Any property owners on Depot Street who have questions about the revitalization project should contact Vaughn and Melton’s Engagement Specialist Zack Levine by e-mail at zslevine@vaughnmetlon.com. A website, downtowngreeneville.com, will also serve as an information hub for the general public as the project progresses.