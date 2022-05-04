The Depot Street Farmers Market opens Saturday for the 2022 season.
The market will be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Greene County-Greeneville Partnership parking lot, 115 Academy St.
The market will be held every Saturday morning (except the Iris Festival weekend) through the last weekend in October, according to a news release.
The theme of this year’s opening day is honeybees. Honey vendor Leigh Ann Brinks from Brinks Whirlwind Apiary will talk at 10 a.m. about the benefits of eating local honey. She will also talk about the propolis that the bees produce from the bee’s wax that have natural anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, and the products produced from it.
Josh Dean will play the guitar and sing some of his original compositions.
There will be many returning vendors along with some new vendors. The Flower Girl will be selling some spring flowers, Bob the Baker will have sour dough bread and carrot cake muffins, Sunshine Gardens will have fresh salad mixes, kale and radishes, SLAP farms will be selling freshly raised chickens and eggs, and Wolf Haven Farm will have fresh produce, jams and duck eggs. There will also be soaps, lotions, teas and custom designed embroidery among other things. A new beef vendor will also be selling cuts of meat.
For a complete list of the vendors and for more information, call Heather at 423-525-2621 or go to www.depotstreetfarmersmarket.com .