Cloudy skies and some intermittent rain showers on Saturday did not dampen the Depot Street Farmers Market’s return for the 2022 season.
“It may not be the sunny spring day we were hoping for, but people are still coming out and enjoying the community here. I’m so excited we’re back,” said Dr. Vicki Kirk, a retired local education professional who now spends her time with the Niswonger Foundation and growing flowers, which she sells at the market as The Flower Girl.
“We’ve had a really good first day back. We’re really pleased with the number of members and customers today,” said Mary Goldman, one of the organizers. “I was worried the rain, and it cooling things down would impact us, but it’s been a good day.”
“We’ve had a pretty good turnout — better than we expected,” said fellow organizer Heather Youngblood. “We’re seeing a lot of new people here today, who probably moved here recently. We’ve had a lot of calls recently from people new to the area asking about us, and we’re really encouraged.”
The Prescott family, who relocated to Greene County from Colorado last year, said they sought the market, as well as other local ones.
“We loved ours back in Colorado, so we definitely wanted to come and check it out,” Patrick Prescott said.
“We came a few times last summer, so we were really excited to come back,” said Brighton Prescott.
“It’s important to support local business, and it’s easy to find a storefront, but this is more fun,” Patrick added.
The market has grown over its seven seasons, and this year, to accommodate some additional vendors, a section of Academy Street will be blocked off to allow for the lower part of the Greene County Partnership’s parking lot to be used for vendor space and accessible parking.
“Our plan is to put about five more vendors there, but leave a couple spots on the end for parking,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood said the area to be blocked will be between the entrance to the Greeneville Light & Power System parking lot and the neighboring lot across the street from the Greene County Partnership, which is a popular area to park to access the market in the Partnership’s parking lot.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the request made by Goldman for the partial roadblock on Tuesday.
In addition to growth in the number of members, Youngblood said multiple special events are planned.
“We have planned some special events throughout the season where we are going to have some live music and food trucks. One food truck has actually expressed interest in being here with us every week to serve breakfast, which we would love,” she said.
She said the covered area, formerly a drive through from the days when the Partnership’s building served as a bank, will be reserved for any food trucks.
“They can connect to power right there, so they won’t have to use a big, loud generator,” Youngblood said.
Upcoming events include Egg Day, planned for June 4, and Corn Day, July 16.
Additionally, Youngblood said, most members are able to accept cards and SNAP after participating in a recent training workshop, and through a grant called Double Up Food Bucks, those who use food stamps can receive extra fresh and local food.
Youngblood and Goldman are both steering committee members of the nonprofit organization Northeast Tennessee Food Alliance, of which the Depot Street Farmers Market is a project, Youngblood explained. Goldman serves as the organization’s president.
The Depot Street Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, May-October in the Greene County Partnership’s parking lot on Academy Street.
For more information and regular updates, visit www.depotstreetfarmersmarket.com or find the market on Facebook.