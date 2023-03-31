The street pavers necessary to finish a portion of the Depot Street revitalization project in Greeneville have started arriving at the project site.
"The good news is the pavers for the street have come in for the most part," Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc. engagement coordinator Zack Levine during a meeting Thursday.
Crews had been waiting on the delivery of street and sidewalk pavers for the project for the past couple months.
Pavers will be laid down in the roadway in a herringbone pattern on Depot Street between Main Street and Irish Street. Some sidewalk pavers will also be installed near the tabletop feature of the project.
The pavers are manufactured in Canada.
The pavers that will be placed in the street will require a mix of asphalt and sand in order to be affixed. As a result, crews are waiting for the asphalt plant to reopen from the winter before they can place the pavers.
Levine said that the asphalt plant plans to open sometime "around the beginning of May."
Once the pavers are installed on the street, a large roller will run over them to compress them permanently into place.
While waiting to install the street pavers, crews are working to install sidewalk pavers in the same block of the project. Levine said that work installing those sidewalk pavers will continue through April.
"The good news is we were waiting on the pavers, and now they're here. It's always good once we get the materials here and have them on site," Levine said. "We are in good shape to start in about a month with street pavers."
Work will also begin in April on the intersection of Irish Street and West Depot Street.
Work on the intersection is set to begin on April 10, according to Levine, as long as weather permits.
"Once they start that it should really only take two or three weeks to get that intersection finished the way they want it," Levine said.
"We’ve got to build all four corners of the intersection. There is two handicap ramps on each corner, and we have to tie the curb into it,” Tony Roe, construction engineering and inspection manager for the project, said in February.
Levine said Thursday that the portion of West Depot Street from Irish Street to Cutler Street is "completely ready to pour" as concrete work and grading has been nearly completed in the area.
Once the Irish and Depot intersection is finished, crews will move down West Depot pouring road that ties into the intersection.
The intersection of Cutler Street and Depot Street will be on deck for completion as work progresses down West Depot Street.
The section of West Depot Street from Cutler to Loretta Street remains closed as concrete crews continue work in the area.
Some trees will also be planted in the section of West Depot Street between Main and Irish streets by the end of April.
On East Depot Street, from Main Street to College Street, Levine said that electrical crews would likely begin working in the area in June, which will involve some excavating.
The portion of Depot Street between College and Academy streets has also reopened. The section had been closed at the beginning of March as crews completed stormwater system installation in the area.
Levine said that crews will work to tidy up the area for the annual Iris Festival that is held each May.