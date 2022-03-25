A major portion of the Depot Street revitalization project is near completion as other aspects of the project continue to experience delays due to supply issues.
The new culvert structure over Richland Creek near the intersection of Depot and College streets has been completely poured into place, according to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine.
“They have actually poured the structure completely for the culvert. They still have to backfill the material around the culvert and make sure that is packed in,” Levine said during an informational session Thursday.
However, the area will still remain closed after backfilling is completed as crews will still be working on stormwater systems and sewer lines around the culvert area.
“There is still a little more process to go there,” Levine said.
According to Levine, the work in the area that blocked the intersection of Main and Depot streets has been completed and the street has been repaved. Main Street is now fully open once again, after being mostly closed during the day since Monday.
A brief shutdown of the area of Depot Street in front of the Federal Courthouse has also been cleared. Crews installed fire taps for the courthouse, and now that work has been completed.
“That went off without a hitch,” Levine said. “The block of Depot Street from Cutler Street to Irish Street is completely open now.”
The portion of Depot Street between Cutler Street and Loretta Street will be opened in the next seven to 10 days.
Portland Utilities, the contractor on the Depot Street project for the Greeneville Water Commission, has been staging utility work and materials in the area for about the past month.
“Portland will be done staging utility work around there soon,” Levine said.
While progress has been made on many aspects of the project, other areas of the project have remained slowed by delays in supply deliveries.
Stormwater materials and their scheduled installation have been hit the hardest by supply-chain issues.
Some of the stormwater system has been installed under a portion of Depot Street, but delays in receiving more pieces of storm drain has caused timing issues with further installation.
As a result, the work zone on Depot Street between Main and Irish streets has been slightly reduced in size, since crews do not currently have enough materials to install the stormwater system for the whole section.
Tony Roe, construction engineering and inspection manager of the project, said a few of the necessary stormwater components have arrived, but deliveries remain slow.
“The suppliers are telling us that they are having problems particularly with rebar and wire mesh that is a part of those stormwater system components. Really any kind of steel or metal items are hard to find. They are saying that it is partly due to a large amount of scrap metal usually coming from Ukraine or Russia which is obviously complicated right now,” Roe said. “Getting materials is just really slow. It is slow and getting worse.”
Vaughn & Melton hopes that more stormwater drain system supplies will be delivered around April 5.
“Unfortunately, there is just nothing we can do about those kinds of things. We will keep doing what we can in the meantime,” Levine said.
David Arts, general manager of the General Morgan Inn, and Paige Mengel, co-owner of the Theatre Depot on Depot Street, both thanked Levine and Vaughn and Melton for keeping business owners informed on the project.
Josh Hines, facilities supervisor and operations specialist at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, also thanked Levine and Vaughn & Melton for working with the Andrew Johnson Site Visitor Center, especially since work on the Richland Creek culvert is taking place so close to the visitor center and Andrew Johnson Tailor Shop.
“I want to thank you all for working with us. You know, working so close to a historic building our historic architects were nervous, but thank you. You have done a good job,” Hines said.