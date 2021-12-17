The continuing Depot Street revitalization project is entering a new phase as work progresses.
Areas downtown that had previously been unaffected by the project will see crews working in them in the coming days.
One area that has seen crews begin work is the culvert next to the Andrew Johnson Historic Site at the intersection of College and East Depot streets.
According to Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine, the entire culvert, which allows Depot Street to cross over Richland Creek, will be removed and replaced with a new one as a part of the project.
“We don’t want to put down new street and utilities on an old culvert that will need to be repaired or replaced in the future,” Levine said in an information session with Depot Street property owners. “It is going to be a brand new culvert for a brand new road.”
The area of Depot Street between Reeve’s Alley and College Street will be closed as crews work on the culvert.
However, the area of Depot Street between South Main and Reeve’s Alley will remain accessible to local traffic to businesses, but closed to through traffic.
Crews will also try to keep the College Street and Depot Street intersection open as much as possible.
“We are going to do our best to keep the College Street intersection that crosses Depot open to traffic. It may have to be closed at times or require a flagger, but we are going to try to keep that area clear as much as we can,” Levine said.
The area of Cutler Street between Depot Street and Summer Street will also be closed as crews work to replace a water line on Monday. The replacement will be done using a process called pipe bursting, in which the new pipe is slid in place of the old pipe, breaking the old pipe and installing the new pipe all in one action. According to Levine, pipe bursting is a much faster and less disruptive way to install new pipe as it does not require the whole street to be dug up to remove the old pipe and install the new one.
The area of Depot between Cutler Street and Irish Street will be closed starting Tuesday for utility construction. However, Federal Courthouse personnel will still have access to the building.
The section of Irish Street between Summer Street and Depot Street will continue to experience temporary closures and detours throughout Tuesday.
The section of Depot Street between South Main Street and Irish Street which has been the main site of utility work thus far will have its work completed sometime next week. However, the street will remain barricaded but accessible. Stormwater work in the area will begin in January.
Originally on Monday at around 8 a.m. the Greeneville Water Commission was going to be tying over new water lines and there would be low to no water volume and pressure at times from South Irish Street on Depot to North college Street and North Main Street from East Church Street to West Summer Street. However, work crews nicked a water line causing a leak, so that work began Thursday.
“I know seeing this work map can be intimidating, but this is not as scary as it seems to be. We are making progress,” Levine said.